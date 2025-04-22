Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the next part of the well-known shooter, available for both PC and Playstation 4.

Modern Warfare, in addition to the campaign mode for a lone player, offers a number of different game modes that only complement the story part of the game. The classic multiplayer game offers dynamic 6v6 team battles in which you can prove your accuracy and reflexes. Modern Warfare has also a free Battle Royale Warzone mode, where 150 players take part in a battle to see who will survive last. Special Operations is another game mode, where you and your companions set off on difficult missions that will determine the fate of many lives. Various weapons, upgrades and photorealistic maps will make the gameplay interesting, enjoyable and never boring.

Wait no more and play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today!