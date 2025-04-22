Bubble Shooter is a free, mobile puzzle game created by Greedy Game BDS studio.

Hundreds of unique levels are waiting for you. Shoot bubbles of the same color at the bubbles on the board so that there are 3 or more of them and you will clear them from the board. The goal of the game is to clear the entire level of bubbles. Use different types of bubbles that will help you in difficult situations and make it easier to pop them. Enjoy entertainment for many hours, during which you will develop your logic and spend a nice time.

