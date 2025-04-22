Play Blade of Queen today and experience a whole new adventure in this free-to-play browser MMORPG game. Woo your queens in order to gain affinity, powerful bonuses and become their blade against the evil.

Fight in turn-based combat system to defeat more and more mightful enemies and upgrade your entire team in many different ways, as potions, a new equipment, powerful gems or talents. Ask the stars to receive a powerful buff from the Constellations and upgrade them. You can choose between five different classes - Knight, Ranger, Assassin, Warrior and Warlock, each of them having a different skillset and look!

Join a group and together, defeat the Fallen Goddesses to receive reputation and much bigger rewards. The only thing you have to do is to sign up and join this fantastic world of beautiful Goddesses which cannot wait to receive your help.