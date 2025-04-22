Best Fiends is a free match-three mobile game developed by Seriously Digital Entertainment studio.

Help a group of cute creatures solve thousands of fun puzzles and fight dangerous snails. Combine three of the same patterns to perform attacks. Collect cute monsters with unique abilities - improve them, match them into appropriate groups and defeat hundreds of enemies without any problems. Learn the charming story and solve the mystery of Mount Boom together with the monsters inhabiting Minutie!

Wait no more and play Best Fiends today!