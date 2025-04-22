Armor Blitz Online is a desktop version of the popular mobile game with the same title. It combines the elements of a strategic and arcade game, and the used style certainly must be considered specific or even unique.

The action takes place in the magical continent of Factoria, which was attacked by unknown hostile forces. The player assumes the role of a general who must lead an army and find the source of evil.

The units themselves are quite atypical - we are commanding a division of tanks from World War II represented by female figures. Of course, the player can properly choose his troops to make the most of their potential and win each 1v1 battle using the mentioned troops.

The game is clearly inspired by the anime, where these types of things are not unusual. Although not everyone will like this style, it must be admitted that the colorful graphics and atmospheric music are at a high level.

So what are you waiting for - gather your army and save Factoria!