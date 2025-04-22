It is about the time you decided on which side you want to be! Join the great world of 4Story, put yourself into the game as one of the three races: Human, Fairy or Werebeast and defend one of the three kingdoms: Derion, Valorian or Gor! Enjoy the beauty of the game, meet friends with whom you can complete the tasks, join the guilds and take part in the battles. What's more - discover the truth about Iberia and stop this endless war between the kingdoms that has started thousands of years ago. There are many things that 4Story can offer you: various lands with beautiful scenery, plenty of interessting missions, which never get boring and will drawn you into this game for sure! You can create new guild with your friends and wander around the kingdoms in search of new battles to gain honour and respect. Become the best hero in the server and join this wonderful world even today!