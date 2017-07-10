Youssef
Youssef
Gem493
Zhizhin Dima
Zhizhin Dima
Gem28
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem525
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem315
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
nvklkldl
nvklkldl
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem30
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem1,015
Visionary
Visionary
Gem14
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem560
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem35
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem42
Ramu Mnajhi
Ramu Mnajhi
Gem8
skrt
skrt
Gem40
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Pluie

Gem57

unranked rank iconkavineash S: ??
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: bruh
unranked rank iconkavineash S: even i dont know how to claim
unranked rank iconkavineash S: same here
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem16 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: i have completed 1st task anyone know how to claim gems?
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: now
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: what do i have to do
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: hello i have installed the game rn with the link given here
unranked rank iconskrt: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: huh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem38 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJoker Tu perds un Joker: gm
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao
AdminSwirfty: Disable your VPN and you won't have any issues
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: :(
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: anyone here?
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: why does every offer is not available in my country
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: hmm
unranked rank iconrusselsabrina888: GAMEHAG IST DIE BESTE WEBSITE FÜR ANGEBOTE
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem131 from the Rain.
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: peepogoose emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmorenoamy1229: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRowel XP: :W
unranked rank iconHawk: i did theres no one that shows what to do
AdminSwirfty: It's probably best if you Google it
unranked rank iconHawk: hello?
unranked rank iconHawk: ok i got the game so how to i redeem
unranked rank iconHawk: ما الذي تدور حوله ؟؟ هل أنت منتش؟
Connectez-vous pour commencer à discuter

45

0/160

Retour au forum De la part d'utilisateurs

Amical

Devoreuse000 avatar

Devoreuse000

July 10, 2017 at 10:20 PM

Soit amis avec tous le monde et rencontré des gen
Tarkheal avatar

Tarkheal

July 11, 2017 at 01:39 AM

lo



hytjtyjtur
bat972 avatar

bat972

July 11, 2017 at 11:21 AM

ses trop cool le site
bat972 avatar

bat972

July 11, 2017 at 11:22 AM

tros cool de oooouuuuuuuufffff

corentin91 avatar

corentin91

July 11, 2017 at 01:22 PM

vbes b
Victorbenoit59 avatar

Victorbenoit59

July 11, 2017 at 03:52 PM

j'aime gamehag
jerem54 avatar

jerem54

July 30, 2017 at 04:51 PM

Immerse yourself in a huge open world loaded with a yield of new content. Explore farming possibilities over hundreds of acres of land, including a detailed new North American environment. Drive over 250 authentic farming vehicles and equipment from more than 75 manufacturers, including huge new brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra.

Harvest many types of crops, including for the first time sunflowers and soy beans. Take care of your livestock - cows, sheep, chickens and now pigs - take part in forestry, and sell your products to expand your farm! Transport your goods with trucks and trailers, or load and drive trains to reach your destination. Grow your farm online with other players, and download community created mods across each platform for an ever-expanding Farming Simulator experience!

FeaturesEdit
First Farming Simulator game to include a female player character.
Over 100 vehicles and tools
Over 80 licensed brands including New Holland, Case IH, Deutz-Fahr, JCB and many more
Discover the freedom of woodcutting, with all new tools and equipment
Wash equipment that gets dirty from farming
Play with your friends on the Internet in multiplayer mode
TutoWindows10 avatar

TutoWindows10

March 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM

le site et sympa ,.........,...................
frFR
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Plateforme

GagnerJeuxRetraitInformations de jeu

Récompenses

AffiliationClassementRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Restez connecté

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Tous droits réservés.

Propriété de RCPE Ventures LTD. Exploité par Lootably, Inc.

Conditions d'utilisationPolitique de confidentialité

Amical sur le forum De la part d'utilisateurs sur Gamehag