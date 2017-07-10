jerem54

Immerse yourself in a huge open world loaded with a yield of new content. Explore farming possibilities over hundreds of acres of land, including a detailed new North American environment. Drive over 250 authentic farming vehicles and equipment from more than 75 manufacturers, including huge new brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra.



Harvest many types of crops, including for the first time sunflowers and soy beans. Take care of your livestock - cows, sheep, chickens and now pigs - take part in forestry, and sell your products to expand your farm! Transport your goods with trucks and trailers, or load and drive trains to reach your destination. Grow your farm online with other players, and download community created mods across each platform for an ever-expanding Farming Simulator experience!



FeaturesEdit

First Farming Simulator game to include a female player character.

Over 100 vehicles and tools

Over 80 licensed brands including New Holland, Case IH, Deutz-Fahr, JCB and many more

Discover the freedom of woodcutting, with all new tools and equipment

Wash equipment that gets dirty from farming

Play with your friends on the Internet in multiplayer mode