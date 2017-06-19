EL DUKO YT
IntelligentK65 avatar

IntelligentK65

June 19, 2017 at 03:50 PM

Je ne suis pas nouveau sur ce site mais il y a des petites choses qui durent et que j'aimerais vous dire :
Bonjour à toute l'équipe de Gamehag ! Je ne suis pas nouveau sur ce site mais il y a des petites choses qui durent et que j'aimerais vous dire .
D'abord dans les récompenses , par exemple : je voulais une carte amazon et j'ai recherché cette carte cadeau amazon , je l'ai trouvé mais quand j'y cliquais dessus , ça ne m'ouvrais aucune page ..
Il y a aussi les mini jeux , je pense qu'à chaque réussite sur un petit jeux , on pourrait gagner un peu plus de points , car en gagner 1 pour chaque réussite , je trouve ça petit comme récompense quand même . Là c'est un petit truc que je vais vous dire mais bon : quand on va dans "Récompenses" et qu'on voit les récompenses , il y a le type de récompense sur l'affiche , et ça gêne pour voir à combien de points la récompense est-elle . Aussi pour les jeux à installer , je trouve que ca vaut plus car ça met du temps à télécharger et c'est pas un jeu de navigateur . Moi je voudrais Farming Simulator 2017 , et c'est vraiment impossible de l'avoir à 16 000 points :( ! Déjà que les 10 000 points c'est presque impossible alors j'imagine pas 16 000 . C'est tout ce que j'avais à dire .
Bonne continuation à toute l'équipe de Gamehag !

Merci de votre compréhension .
LeBougre avatar

LeBougre

June 20, 2017 at 04:56 PM

Les récompenses de quoi ?
LeBougre avatar

LeBougre

June 21, 2017 at 03:43 PM

Les recompenses sont vraiment intetessante !
legameurdu14 avatar

legameurdu14

June 21, 2017 at 04:11 PM

cc

horizonGa11 avatar

horizonGa11

June 21, 2017 at 05:44 PM

oui tres
Houssem avatar

Houssem

June 24, 2017 at 12:34 PM

regarde la video de BIZBIZ
martin_dln avatar

martin_dln

June 24, 2017 at 04:04 PM

J'avoue
iHutrax avatar

iHutrax

June 24, 2017 at 04:28 PM

jai pas compris

MAELC3 avatar

MAELC3

June 27, 2017 at 02:06 PM

les recompense sont vraiment cool
thibaud3109 avatar

thibaud3109

June 27, 2017 at 04:51 PM

les rcompenses sont cool et ca y est on peut avoir des cartes amazon?

TutoWindows10 avatar

TutoWindows10

March 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM

les récompenses sont bien mais sa peu etre améliorer
Odran15 avatar

Odran15

March 26, 2020 at 08:04 PM

C'est trop difficile d'avoir des pierres d'ame
theboss91 avatar

theboss91

March 28, 2020 at 01:02 PM

bien le truc

Zertos9_3 avatar

Zertos9_3

March 29, 2020 at 02:39 AM

ouais c'est grave difficile
mamenedu57 avatar

mamenedu57

April 2, 2020 at 09:16 PM

c'est trooooooooooooooooooooooooop dur
takazed avatar

takazed

April 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM

ouais c'est pas facile
SEODK1GOD avatar

SEODK1GOD

April 14, 2020 at 01:16 PM

très long les debuts ....
Ender_Nox avatar

Ender_Nox

April 14, 2020 at 07:50 PM

Les mini jeux donnent pas asser une gemmes par mini jeux réussi c’est long
NM99 avatar

NM99

April 14, 2020 at 07:53 PM

Comment on fait pour gagner des robux j arv pas
Julioleplusbo avatar

Julioleplusbo

April 19, 2020 at 03:00 PM

Je fais la quête pour Rise of kingdom mais je doute que je vais recevoir les poimts beaucoup de gens disent que Gamehag ne donnent pas les récompenses
jack23069 avatar

jack23069

April 19, 2020 at 03:29 PM

j’eissai d’avoir des robux mais il faut etre niveau 3 mais je au niveau 2
G4briel0407704 avatar

G4briel0407704

April 19, 2020 at 04:34 PM

c quoi quoi les récompense ?

nono7122004 avatar

nono7122004

April 21, 2020 at 02:15 PM

c quoi les recompense
mazette97 avatar

mazette97

April 21, 2020 at 02:39 PM

Je ne sais pas
asphalteur avatar

asphalteur

April 21, 2020 at 09:49 PM

j'ai etait recompensé pour ma part vi, j'ai eut un gateau au café
