Bonne continuation à toute l'équipe de Gamehag !



Merci de votre compréhension .

Je ne suis pas nouveau sur ce site mais il y a des petites choses qui durent et que j'aimerais vous dire :Bonjour à toute l'équipe de Gamehag ! Je ne suis pas nouveau sur ce site mais il y a des petites choses qui durent et que j'aimerais vous dire .D'abord dans les récompenses , par exemple : je voulais une carte amazon et j'ai recherché cette carte cadeau amazon , je l'ai trouvé mais quand j'y cliquais dessus , ça ne m'ouvrais aucune page ..Il y a aussi les mini jeux , je pense qu'à chaque réussite sur un petit jeux , on pourrait gagner un peu plus de points , car en gagner 1 pour chaque réussite , je trouve ça petit comme récompense quand même . Là c'est un petit truc que je vais vous dire mais bon : quand on va dans "Récompenses" et qu'on voit les récompenses , il y a le type de récompense sur l'affiche , et ça gêne pour voir à combien de points la récompense est-elle . Aussi pour les jeux à installer , je trouve que ca vaut plus car ça met du temps à télécharger et c'est pas un jeu de navigateur . Moi je voudrais Farming Simulator 2017 , et c'est vraiment impossible de l'avoir à 16 000 points :( ! Déjà que les 10 000 points c'est presque impossible alors j'imagine pas 16 000 . C'est tout ce que j'avais à dire .