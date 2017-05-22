Rain

Pochwalcie się

olib334 avatar

olib334

May 22, 2017 at 01:36 AM

Jak długo wbijaliśie 30 lvl
navalcomic avatar

navalcomic

May 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Ja miałem kilka przerw od lola (miesiąc lub dwa) więc długo 9 miesięcy.
Evaith avatar

Evaith

May 22, 2017 at 10:07 AM

3 miesiące
PawcioW avatar

PawcioW

May 23, 2017 at 05:00 PM

Nie tak długo, pare MC
turenek avatar

turenek

May 24, 2017 at 09:33 AM

3-4 miesiące
DragonRiderII avatar

DragonRiderII

May 30, 2017 at 07:44 PM

Nie pamiętam to było w 3 sezonie :P
Rudy10214 avatar

Rudy10214

June 5, 2017 at 10:17 PM

Koło 5 miesięcy
SSal1ty avatar

SSal1ty

June 6, 2017 at 02:20 AM

Ja około roku, bo wtedy miałem sporo turniejów w csie i nie było czasu na lola xd
jamacha avatar

jamacha

June 17, 2017 at 05:59 PM

No z pol roku okolo

MaszChlebak avatar

MaszChlebak

July 17, 2017 at 11:10 PM

2 tygodnie xD
Pochwalcie się - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag