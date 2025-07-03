What effect does star level have in Clash Royale?

JetCool76 Star levels change the appearance of your cards by adding special effects around them.

Cl_tchReload The first star upgrade adds glowing borders and makes your cards look shiny in battle.

OrcWalker78 They do not affect gameplay balance or any card stats like damage or health.

xXDrop42 Star levels are purely cosmetic and are earned by collecting duplicates of Legendary cards.

MooSlapper19 It is a fun way to show off skill and progression but do not expect improved performance.