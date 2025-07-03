GemEarn

What effect does star level have in Clash Royale?

JetCool76

Star levels change the appearance of your cards by adding special effects around them.
Cl_tchReload

The first star upgrade adds glowing borders and makes your cards look shiny in battle.
OrcWalker78

They do not affect gameplay balance or any card stats like damage or health.
xXDrop42

Star levels are purely cosmetic and are earned by collecting duplicates of Legendary cards.
MooSlapper19

It is a fun way to show off skill and progression but do not expect improved performance.
FireBorn48

They give collectors or competitive players a prestige factor without gameplay changes.

