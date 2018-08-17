merilandgarnet
cerco team fortnite

AndreaLucky avatar

AndreaLucky

August 17, 2018 at 06:00 PM

cerco team forte
nightleo avatar

nightleo

January 11, 2020 at 03:48 PM

https://discord.gg/V5PSyFR
entra nel mio team
Frostyyy06 avatar

Frostyyy06

January 11, 2020 at 08:55 PM

Che schifo fa fortnite
CommunistDuck avatar

CommunistDuck

January 12, 2020 at 03:57 PM

Io sono molto forte :D
Gabbbbbo avatar

Gabbbbbo

January 23, 2020 at 09:25 PM

Vorrei fare un provino con captain blaizer
Qualcuno sa dirmi come si fa?
luca12129 avatar

luca12129

February 2, 2020 at 05:43 PM

chi vuole entrare nel mio team del xbox
luca12129 avatar

luca12129

February 2, 2020 at 05:46 PM

come faccio a vedere le risposte
Ibrahim57 avatar

Ibrahim57

February 8, 2020 at 04:41 PM

Non c e l ho
TOFILO66 avatar

TOFILO66

February 8, 2020 at 05:32 PM

BAH FORTNITE STA MORENDO
Gabriel_5805_pizza avatar

Gabriel_5805_pizza

February 9, 2020 at 01:51 PM

Io ho un team ID sale300contento
nj_ninja3017 avatar

nj_ninja3017

February 26, 2020 at 06:08 PM

cerco team di fortnite che fa le word cup
FrancescP02 avatar

FrancescP02

February 27, 2020 at 03:09 PM

Fortinite è in declino
Razzoin_power avatar

Razzoin_power

February 29, 2020 at 03:37 AM

Entra nel mio razzoin_power
GXmortadella39 avatar

GXmortadella39

March 5, 2020 at 08:41 PM

Era bello all inizio ora lanno rovinato
Algert avatar

Algert

March 11, 2020 at 05:24 PM

Io vorrei entrare in un team Ho 26 anni e gioco da ps4 mi chiamo CrazyGerti su fortnite
OvisAlba avatar

OvisAlba

March 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM

Algert se vuoi puoi entrare nel nostro team https://discord.gg/UhsB4D . Faremo un provino vedremo come giochi e poi sei dentro.
zambodestroy_04 avatar

zambodestroy_04

April 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM

anch'io cerco un team di fortnite
lori808 avatar

lori808

April 2, 2020 at 02:14 PM

anchio

leopippolo avatar

leopippolo

April 4, 2020 at 03:10 PM

Che belli i team magari averne uno
DaRkBOY07 avatar

DaRkBOY07

April 7, 2020 at 01:41 AM

Leo entra nel mio manda richiesta mi chiamo DaRk_BoY-_-
foxgameritalia avatar

foxgameritalia

April 9, 2020 at 11:11 PM

Mi potete aiutare come entro la prima volta su PC scrivo la mia mail e la password ma mi dice accesso fallito che devo fare
J0lly avatar

J0lly

April 10, 2020 at 04:06 PM

NON CERCO TEAM

Gh0stFr4im avatar

Gh0stFr4im

April 11, 2020 at 09:18 PM

cerco team
Gh0stFr4im avatar

Gh0stFr4im

April 11, 2020 at 09:18 PM

hi ha un team per me
Motrix00 avatar

Motrix00

April 22, 2020 at 05:47 PM

cerco un team

schirone06 avatar

schirone06

April 25, 2020 at 03:13 AM

cerco team sono da pc se mi volete schirivere scrivetemi su instagram mi chiamo @filippo_schirone
li ci scriviamo e tutto ok
CiaoSire avatar

CiaoSire

April 25, 2020 at 03:54 PM

Venite nel mio team mi chiamo RAPTOR_vlm_731
leonardoserra avatar

leonardoserra

April 26, 2020 at 12:16 AM

Bah,...
schirone06 avatar

schirone06

April 26, 2020 at 01:44 AM

ok io voglio entrare in un team
schirone06 avatar

schirone06

April 26, 2020 at 01:45 AM

che giochi spesso
schirone06 avatar

schirone06

April 26, 2020 at 01:45 AM

please

RealDaka avatar

RealDaka

April 26, 2020 at 06:07 AM

Se qualcuno mi vuole ST_D4K4
P.S= Dipende anche dal tempo e si, gioco da pc col controller, se vi interesso eccovi il nome epic.
Oppure Insta scrivete li: @vendo_fortnite_account777 e non non vendo piu l'account
Bella e arrivederci
Rommypsx avatar

Rommypsx

April 28, 2020 at 09:55 PM

cercate team? contattatemi su insta a Rommy.psx

Rommypsx avatar

Rommypsx

April 28, 2020 at 09:56 PM

CONTATTATEMI SU INSTA A Rommy.psx

Rommypsx avatar

Rommypsx

April 28, 2020 at 09:56 PM

CONTATTATEMI SU INSTA A Rommy.psx.


curcapro avatar

curcapro

April 29, 2020 at 02:58 AM

io non gioco fortnite sorry
tonusso366 avatar

tonusso366

April 30, 2020 at 01:12 AM

io tengo un team e sono il capo del team se vuoi entrare nel mio team inviami l'amicizia mi chiamo tony366 e contattami per entrare nel mio team
Redderus avatar

Redderus

April 30, 2020 at 07:18 PM

cerco team gioco da pc molto buono

Gabrykiller27 avatar

Gabrykiller27

May 1, 2020 at 04:29 PM

cerco un team forte
Minusdaniel avatar

Minusdaniel

May 1, 2020 at 11:54 PM

Anchio
