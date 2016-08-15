Kogo najbardziej polecacie jakiego streamera?

Süleyman Çağlan Yüksel
Süleyman Çağlan Yüksel
Gem21
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem7
john ben
john ben
Gem1,470
pkrnc
pkrnc
Gem9
mihailsazon46
mihailsazon46
Gem22
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem909
mihailsazon46
mihailsazon46
Gem28
blonwon
blonwon
Gem1,596
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem77
BattaL
BattaL
Gem413
hanfred
hanfred
Gem20
blonwon
blonwon
Gem30
mihailsazon46
mihailsazon46
Gem28
blonwon
blonwon
Gem322
haggamee
haggamee
Gem10,500
Ki77y666
Ki77y666
Gem36
Sponge :D
Sponge :D
Gem214
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem40
Irfanjaan
Irfanjaan
Gem216
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem9
Rain

Gem36

unranked rank iconpkrnc: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: PAY ME OUT YOU FUCKING BNASTARDS
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: 22.4.2025, 17:20:20RustClashpending$
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hi
unranked rank iconASIFA MANZOOR: hi
unranked rank iconjohn ben: hi
unranked rank icon郭嘉: hi
unranked rank iconjaimy kasoco: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: er
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao a tutti
novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

Back to League of Legends

Kogo najbardziej polecacie jakiego streamera?

mrdreivix avatar

mrdreivix

August 15, 2016 at 03:59 PM

Gram bardzo duzo na mid lanie jakiego streamera mi polecacie?
radekkwasigroch avatar

radekkwasigroch

August 15, 2016 at 05:06 PM

snoower jeśli chodzi o polske .
Steeefanek avatar

Steeefanek

August 15, 2016 at 05:21 PM

Netrodal no kappa xD
Steeefanek avatar

Steeefanek

August 15, 2016 at 05:32 PM

nie no ale z polskich to Over
EMPCplay avatar

EMPCplay

August 15, 2016 at 06:12 PM

Nervarien jest najpopularniejszy
MasterFire avatar

MasterFire

August 15, 2016 at 06:29 PM

Nervarien
VestSmart avatar

VestSmart

August 15, 2016 at 07:11 PM

Overpow, Nervarien, Kubon,
KingOfTheRats avatar

KingOfTheRats

August 15, 2016 at 07:36 PM

KingOfTheRats :3 youtuber
cuba8 avatar

cuba8

August 15, 2016 at 08:46 PM

Rafon :v
creend avatar

creend

August 15, 2016 at 08:56 PM

Dis Stream
Duskiss avatar

Duskiss

August 15, 2016 at 08:58 PM

Nervarien
Genji avatar

Genji

August 16, 2016 at 11:20 PM

Nervarien to bardziej jungler

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Kogo najbardziej polecacie jakiego streamera? - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag