The 4th task!

dntdani Can anyone please tell me what PVP quest mean ? Where can I find it in the game menu ? Any help will be appreciated. Thanks!

ViktorLord PvP means (Player against player ) so i think you need to battle players

dntdani Thank you for your answer. The point is that the whole game is Player vs Player; it's the system you play when you enter and actually play the game. PVP quest might be something specific to this game, something I can't find in the menu.

Serene47 It is the same as the former ones. Winning 35 battles in the regular mode. I may have struggled trying to submit my screenshot, but it was accepted.

