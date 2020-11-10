PaulTran
The 4th task!

dntdani avatar

dntdani

November 10, 2020 at 02:33 PM

Can anyone please tell me what PVP quest mean ? Where can I find it in the game menu ? Any help will be appreciated. Thanks!
ViktorLord avatar

ViktorLord

November 10, 2020 at 04:38 PM

PvP means (Player against player ) so i think you need to battle players
dntdani avatar

dntdani

November 10, 2020 at 05:58 PM

Thank you for your answer. The point is that the whole game is Player vs Player; it's the system you play when you enter and actually play the game. PVP quest might be something specific to this game, something I can't find in the menu.
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

November 20, 2020 at 06:04 PM

It is the same as the former ones. Winning 35 battles in the regular mode. I may have struggled trying to submit my screenshot, but it was accepted.
BAZMEG avatar

BAZMEG

November 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM

exp exp i want exp exp i want exp exp exp exp exp duh
kocickayt avatar

kocickayt

January 10, 2021 at 12:24 AM

yes, pvp means player vs player. Great job, you learned something ;)
