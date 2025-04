How ofen do you play warthunder?

ajlan well around like 1-2 times a week

ivanzegameer when i fell like it mostly but like twice a week





Serene47 I played it only for the quests. I wont hide that I liked the game.

bigman123456789 So far 3 times this week, it is a very fun game

blippythicctrading its a pretty good game