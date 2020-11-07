playing this game when I was younger

MalcolmOliviay I remember playing this game when I was younger, so it brings a bit of nostalgia to the present days. Glad it's on here to earn a couple gems :)

saschastecher hey can i get bubu

BurningPhoenix same but i can't log in anymore

gabrielxpegasus LOL. Your comment is identical to the one of Emo_Elmo, which appears as featured comment in the game main page. :joy:

YASUOXIII LOL. Your comment is identical to the one of Emo_Elmo, which appears as featured comment in the game main page. :joy:





tr3xy Cool game.





Sam_homer LOL. Your comment is identical to the one of Emo_Elmo, which appears as featured comment in the game main page. :joy:

I remember playing this game when I was younger, so it brings a bit of nostalgia to the present days. Glad it's on here to earn a couple gems :)





CallMehRay344 I think this game is aWeSoMe UwU