Do you like this game?

blonwon
blonwon
Gem45
Merida
Merida
Gem57
blonwon
blonwon
Gem25
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem4,200
aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
Rain

Gem2

unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to Lords Mobile

Do you like this game?

MalcolmOliviay avatar

MalcolmOliviay

November 7, 2020 at 10:34 PM

i only download becuse i get robux from it
rawbin1 avatar

rawbin1

December 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM

nothing for me, but I do want the rewards
jush_baloloy avatar

jush_baloloy

December 7, 2020 at 04:13 PM

I like this game
lspectrel avatar

lspectrel

December 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM

no i dont but if u like this u can play
lspectrel avatar

lspectrel

December 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM

no i dont but if u like this u can play
Critzils avatar

Critzils

December 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM

I am intrested in the game very much!
TheScreeps avatar

TheScreeps

December 30, 2020 at 02:28 AM

sunt bun
benmo avatar

benmo

January 4, 2021 at 04:43 AM

I don't know like or don't like
TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

January 5, 2021 at 07:31 AM

no i dont like this game
TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

January 5, 2021 at 07:31 AM

no i dont like this game
hontey avatar

hontey

February 7, 2021 at 01:16 AM

ok i like it too
jmoocky avatar

jmoocky

February 11, 2021 at 07:07 AM

creepy game imo
slepth avatar

slepth

February 17, 2021 at 09:23 PM

Played this game a few years ago. The constant need to check for shield timers was giving me anxiety -_-
david_Štefanec avatar

david_Štefanec

February 22, 2021 at 02:39 PM

sux imo
simple_s avatar

simple_s

February 28, 2021 at 12:50 AM

I like this game so much
simple_s avatar

simple_s

February 28, 2021 at 12:50 AM

its good and funny
simple_s avatar

simple_s

February 28, 2021 at 12:55 AM

I like it

yulianafluellen avatar

yulianafluellen

March 2, 2021 at 11:45 PM

NOP I HAVENT SHOLD I?
Lolmeow avatar

Lolmeow

March 6, 2021 at 09:22 AM

this game is ok for guys under 15
Lolmeow avatar

Lolmeow

March 6, 2021 at 09:23 AM

played it when i was 7 i recommend it
kakakasilly avatar

kakakasilly

March 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM

no I dont like it

emirmursalov avatar

emirmursalov

March 6, 2021 at 01:05 PM


Misty completed a task from World of Warships
ListlessKiddo avatar

ListlessKiddo

March 7, 2021 at 09:41 AM

i only download becuse i get robux from it

isntnelson avatar

isntnelson

March 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM

Cool!

kubula9 avatar

kubula9

March 8, 2021 at 01:10 AM

534
797
304
841
200
400
449
699
231
975
185
102
335
83
319dxgfdh
1234
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Do you like this game? - Lords Mobile Forum on Gamehag