Do you like this game?

MalcolmOliviay i only download becuse i get robux from it

rawbin1 nothing for me, but I do want the rewards

jush_baloloy I like this game

lspectrel no i dont but if u like this u can play

lspectrel no i dont but if u like this u can play

Critzils I am intrested in the game very much!

TheScreeps sunt bun

benmo I don't know like or don't like

TacticalGamer2004 no i dont like this game

TacticalGamer2004 no i dont like this game

hontey ok i like it too

jmoocky creepy game imo

slepth Played this game a few years ago. The constant need to check for shield timers was giving me anxiety -_-



david_Štefanec sux imo

simple_s I like this game so much

simple_s its good and funny

simple_s I like it





yulianafluellen NOP I HAVENT SHOLD I?



Lolmeow this game is ok for guys under 15



Lolmeow played it when i was 7 i recommend it



kakakasilly no I dont like it





emirmursalov

Misty completed a task from World of Warships

ListlessKiddo i only download becuse i get robux from it





isntnelson Cool!



