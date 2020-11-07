ingakcocomelon

Vikings: War of Clans is an MMO strategy game developed and published by Plarium. The game is free-to-play though certain features are available for players to buy. The game was launched on Google Play and the iOS App Store on August 10, 2015 and on Amazon Appstore on December 10, 2015. Initial release date: 10 August 2015 Developer: Plarium Publisher: Plarium Mode(s): Multiplayer Genres: Strategy video game, Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game Platform: Android