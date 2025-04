Is pubg mobile still playable?

mrkmm96 This app is more and more targetting to Asia

Daved_08 yes thats true

yeutet This app is more and more targetting to Asia

yeutet This app is more and more targetting to Asia g

boop3n Yeah, but I prefer PUBG PC, it's got much better graphics.

mohamedbarca98 yes it is a good game but there are alot of hackers in it i hope they slove this problem

amir_kaseb This app is more and more targetting to Asia