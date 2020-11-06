HOW DO I GET GOOD?

HIHOHO Any tips? I literally suck at these types of games.

09092825431 my tips is Dont be mad when your are playing and just chill!

Almaja With practise.

Steven_fransz You have to practice and patience, don't be afraid.

boop3n just grind on it and try faster songs

xander_tomlod practice and practice just grind on it and try faster songs and dont be mad when u always lose just chill





hemeshk2006 my personal tip is to choose a soothing or ur favorite music

hemeshk2006 and practice with ur favorite music and just relax while playing

metinstealevelmarketcom bol bol egzersizle





nicklodeonidk by practice

Queen1q2w just play it over and over again

BuMiTa Simple answer to get good in any game: play more.

hieu102030 chill guys this is a chill game

skipper_tubias NONE BRUH YOU NEED TO PRACTICE