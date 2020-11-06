Rain

HOW DO I GET GOOD?

HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 6, 2020 at 05:47 AM

Any tips? I literally suck at these types of games.
09092825431 avatar

09092825431

November 6, 2020 at 09:01 AM

my tips is Dont be mad when your are playing and just chill!
Almaja avatar

Almaja

November 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM

With practise.
Steven_fransz avatar

Steven_fransz

November 7, 2020 at 09:14 AM

You have to practice and patience, don't be afraid.
boop3n avatar

boop3n

November 7, 2020 at 12:24 PM

just grind on it and try faster songs
xander_tomlod avatar

xander_tomlod

November 7, 2020 at 03:01 PM

practice and practice just grind on it and try faster songs and dont be mad when u always lose just chill

hemeshk2006 avatar

hemeshk2006

November 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM

my personal tip is to choose a soothing or ur favorite music
hemeshk2006 avatar

hemeshk2006

November 11, 2020 at 11:23 AM

and practice with ur favorite music and just relax while playing
metinstealevelmarketcom avatar

metinstealevelmarketcom

November 11, 2020 at 03:33 PM

bol bol egzersizle

ComradeGolden avatar

ComradeGolden

November 11, 2020 at 04:51 PM

Does this game still exist??
bruhmomento112 avatar

bruhmomento112

November 23, 2020 at 07:36 PM

dont be bad
nicklodeonidk avatar

nicklodeonidk

December 13, 2020 at 03:38 AM

by practice
Queen1q2w avatar

Queen1q2w

December 13, 2020 at 02:04 PM

just play it over and over again
BuMiTa avatar

BuMiTa

January 11, 2022 at 06:54 PM

Simple answer to get good in any game: play more.
Anmolgmr888 avatar

Anmolgmr888

January 12, 2022 at 04:34 PM

i love this apps
hieu102030 avatar

hieu102030

January 23, 2022 at 06:48 PM

chill guys this is a chill game
skipper_tubias avatar

skipper_tubias

October 7, 2023 at 05:36 PM

NONE BRUH YOU NEED TO PRACTICE
Anon1697410626 avatar

Anon1697410626

October 16, 2023 at 04:31 AM

click the first tile and just swip left and right you'l see that tiles are being deleted not getting gameovers
HOW DO I GET GOOD? - Piano Tiles 2 Forum on Gamehag