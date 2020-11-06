HOW DO I GET GOOD?

Any tips? I literally suck at these types of games.
my tips is Dont be mad when your are playing and just chill!
You have to practice and patience, don't be afraid.
just grind on it and try faster songs
practice and practice just grind on it and try faster songs and dont be mad when u always lose just chill
my personal tip is to choose a soothing or ur favorite music
and practice with ur favorite music and just relax while playing
Does this game still exist??
just play it over and over again
Simple answer to get good in any game: play more.
chill guys this is a chill game
NONE BRUH YOU NEED TO PRACTICE
click the first tile and just swip left and right you'l see that tiles are being deleted not getting gameovers