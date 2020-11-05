Radek Michalcak
What game you like to play with friends ?

Tazzy2k30

November 5, 2020 at 06:38 PM

What game you usually play with your best friends?
muscovy

November 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM

Dota, TF2, Call of Duty series :)
FoxyPlayzUwU

November 6, 2020 at 12:07 AM

Roblox, I have other games aswell, just roblox is my main one.

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 12:25 AM

i like to play among us with my Friends
rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 12:26 AM

it is very good game ever to play with friends so I played it .
JohnYKism

November 6, 2020 at 01:03 AM

Trust me, State of Decay 2 is amazing, i played it a lot along with Payday 2
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:15 PM

hey jhony do you remember me
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:15 PM

I'm anandha krishna
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:17 PM

Im the one with whom you argued strong
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:19 PM

Im in another account
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:19 PM

jhony is a cheater
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:19 PM

please don't trust him
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:20 PM

he will stoll your soul gems
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:20 PM

he stollen my only soul gems 2000
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:21 PM

he is fake
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:23 PM

everybody try not to comment him or he will hack you through your comment and stole all your SG
anandha_krishna

September 30, 2021 at 08:23 PM

jhony the ****
anandha_krishna_the_youtuber

September 30, 2021 at 08:28 PM

ya he is true ,he also stoled my 3k SG
iluvgaben

September 30, 2021 at 08:28 PM

csgo and gta 5

anandha_krishna_the_youtuber

September 30, 2021 at 08:28 PM

he is a cheater
anandha_krishna_the_youtuber

September 30, 2021 at 08:30 PM

everyone complaint him to the gamehag community and ban him of the platform:rage:
gghireal1

October 1, 2021 at 05:07 AM

I like playing minecraft, COD, and roblox
Shikhar3968

October 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM

i like to play free fire max, as it has awsome graphics and animation
DavidCrypto992

October 4, 2021 at 11:05 PM

Terarria is great :ok_hand:
oleakor

October 4, 2021 at 11:09 PM

AMONG US
