you love horror games roblox?

i love horror gams roblox
i dont like them im scared every time
nah roblox isnt made for horror games
In roblox there aren't good horror games, I would play it from another platform :)
YES , DEAD SILENCE IS THE BEST
on the graphic side: only some , on gameplay: they are all fine i guess
i like isle does that count
oh, I love Roblox games, Specially the newest IceBreaker game by Luda games, check that out guys, surely you'll love it too!
developers are doing game for only
robux and its so bad to know this
oh, I love horror games! recently played IceBreaker find it cool too.
i love horror game but i get to scared