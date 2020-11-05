you love horror games roblox?

AMIR_HD i love horror gams roblox

Iwasforced how about obbies?

Brafi i dont like them im scared every time

VikingRider They're not scary.

ivanzegameer nah roblox isnt made for horror games

Haskiukas In roblox there aren't good horror games, I would play it from another platform :)

sanjanaoswal YES , DEAD SILENCE IS THE BEST

yunus2428 Yesss gooodd





SparrowyBlue on the graphic side: only some , on gameplay: they are all fine i guess

Sumirex Yes,Kindaaa

ciztsnes i like isle does that count

gyanne oh, I love Roblox games, Specially the newest IceBreaker game by Luda games, check that out guys, surely you'll love it too!

deaznutterson anyone likes doors





kuzeydk ı think its good but

kuzeydk developers are doing game for only





kuzeydk robux and its so bad to know this

kindatit I love so much

eylulkeskinsoyy l loved horror game

song108boybackbeat yes i do

eylulkeskinsoyy yes l loved

konut11 yes I love

gyanne oh, I love horror games! recently played IceBreaker find it cool too.

SoNdestaN224 Like The games

SoNdestaN224 çok güzel oyun