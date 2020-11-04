KilboBaginz420
The Problem That Is Gamehag Steam Daily Crate

SomeoneForNow avatar

SomeoneForNow

November 4, 2020 at 04:11 PM

i'm unable to set it as a image why? the htm code only shows as a script but when i put it on Windows Photo Viewer it becomes a image, Steam doesnt set it as a image because its only seeing it as a script.
SomeoneForNow avatar

SomeoneForNow

November 4, 2020 at 04:14 PM

Referring to the "Download your avatar with our logo and set it on Steam"
SomeoneForNow avatar

SomeoneForNow

November 4, 2020 at 04:14 PM

How am i supposed to be able to set it as a image if steam doesnt see it as a image.
ingipingi12 avatar

ingipingi12

November 5, 2020 at 04:01 AM

If you click the 'Download your avatar' button, it will download a JPEG file with the name 'steam_avatar_gh.jpg' and you can set it as your Steam avatar. You don't need to do anything with scripts.
SomeoneForNow avatar

SomeoneForNow

November 5, 2020 at 05:19 AM

The problem is that its not downloaded not as a JPEG file but HTM
ingipingi12 avatar

ingipingi12

November 6, 2020 at 12:32 AM

You can try this link:
https://gamehag.com/download/steamavatar
Radflillet avatar

Radflillet

November 6, 2020 at 12:50 AM

gamehub big fat
csongi2 avatar

csongi2

July 13, 2023 at 01:52 PM

rename the .html to .jpg
