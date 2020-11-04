The Problem That Is Gamehag Steam Daily Crate

SomeoneForNow i'm unable to set it as a image why? the htm code only shows as a script but when i put it on Windows Photo Viewer it becomes a image, Steam doesnt set it as a image because its only seeing it as a script.

SomeoneForNow Referring to the "Download your avatar with our logo and set it on Steam"



SomeoneForNow How am i supposed to be able to set it as a image if steam doesnt see it as a image.



ingipingi12 If you click the 'Download your avatar' button, it will download a JPEG file with the name 'steam_avatar_gh.jpg' and you can set it as your Steam avatar. You don't need to do anything with scripts.

SomeoneForNow The problem is that its not downloaded not as a JPEG file but HTM



ingipingi12 You can try this link:

https://gamehag.com/download/steamavatar

