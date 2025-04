Do you guys also miss tix?

Sebipop I sure do miss them

vzux no i do not :)

AnimeGrates I miss them

iifallenrock I miss them a lot

flowerisa I miss them but

flowerisa If tix were still here the economy in Roblox would probably be broken

MoniKeoMi Yes :(

camiblaho i do!!! they were so good, and it was like "comfortable" idk





Paunthebird that's true think what can we do with tix in these years !!!

DragoniteDragonCat I dont miss the idk why lol