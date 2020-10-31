Roblox is lagging because of Adopt me!

hanfred
friendlymain avatar

friendlymain

October 31, 2020 at 03:14 PM

Hey Guys Wa sup Many says roblox system is lagging because of adopt me it hits 1m player every update and now other games affected by this problem even royale high if u go to the new school all ur progress will dissapear including items level and ur diamond will turn to zero.According to roblox theyre going to shut down this game because it literally brakes the whole roblox pages and roblox games,but adopt me is still on the roblox page.
StylishBattle15 avatar

StylishBattle15

October 31, 2020 at 03:21 PM

This is so true I cant play roblox because its lagging so hard my ping goes up to 5k and I dont know if roblox will really go shutdown because of adopt me
Ajmalsikes avatar

Ajmalsikes

November 1, 2020 at 12:07 AM

Im not lagging
Ajmalsikes avatar

Ajmalsikes

November 1, 2020 at 12:08 AM

Its not the game its your pc
Ajmalsikes avatar

Ajmalsikes

November 1, 2020 at 12:09 AM

Whats your ping?
dudeareyouok avatar

dudeareyouok

November 1, 2020 at 12:14 AM

I think im uh ues i know kevin a o ik i need o
gherghe_ciubotaru avatar

gherghe_ciubotaru

November 1, 2020 at 12:24 AM

yes, in adopt me playing bots.
friendlymain avatar

friendlymain

November 1, 2020 at 02:23 PM

yes its true
Slupka120 avatar

Slupka120

November 1, 2020 at 04:56 PM

Roblox doesnt lag to me even when theres a new adopt me update. so im fine. GH7166040
tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

November 1, 2020 at 04:59 PM

well, its not adopt me fault. i think that roblox should improve their servers. thats the only way out. people just get super excited for adopt me updates.
nautez avatar

nautez

November 1, 2020 at 08:26 PM

No it's not. Last time Roblox' datastore server were bugging out before the new Adopt Me update was out/live.
HopeYT avatar

HopeYT

November 1, 2020 at 09:02 PM

yes its true

ingakcocomelon avatar

ingakcocomelon

November 1, 2020 at 09:38 PM

YES IT'S TRUE
WHOOOSHHH avatar

WHOOOSHHH

November 1, 2020 at 09:47 PM

Naaah maybe it's just your device or probably your wifi connection... It can also be because of Roblox or something! I'm just saying but it's still up to you which you'll believe into! :blush:
killboss1433 avatar

killboss1433

November 2, 2020 at 01:53 AM

yes that is true

vzux avatar

vzux

November 2, 2020 at 02:20 AM

adopt me updates always end up breaking the roblox website
AnimeGrates avatar

AnimeGrates

November 2, 2020 at 04:28 AM

yes, it is true that adopt me breaks Roblox temporarily.
djgamesyt avatar

djgamesyt

November 2, 2020 at 05:13 AM

si eso es verdad pero es un gran juego y no es malo
Forceful88_88 avatar

Forceful88_88

November 3, 2020 at 07:13 AM

althoug i kinda play adopt me a bit but i got bored, and yes adopt me is lagging roblox, when adopt me shut down for a bit i imagined kids crying just becuase of their pets even thought the pets do nothing and just show off.
Loomoore avatar

Loomoore

November 3, 2020 at 07:48 AM

Childish and Toxic community of adopt me i wish it can be taken down no offense to all out there but its very real i mean treelands is better than that garbage dump adopt me
Forceful88_88 avatar

Forceful88_88

November 3, 2020 at 09:26 AM

Also its not your device its adopt me and roblox’s servers, when adopt me got 1mil players it started to kill or ruin the servers and so they had to shut down just to fix it.
ANTONJULO avatar

ANTONJULO

November 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM

yes it is becuase too many players in the server but you can create a privat server its free now is not lagg now you can play the game with a private sever.

