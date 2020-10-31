Roblox is lagging because of Adopt me!

friendlymain Hey Guys Wa sup Many says roblox system is lagging because of adopt me it hits 1m player every update and now other games affected by this problem even royale high if u go to the new school all ur progress will dissapear including items level and ur diamond will turn to zero.According to roblox theyre going to shut down this game because it literally brakes the whole roblox pages and roblox games,but adopt me is still on the roblox page.

StylishBattle15 This is so true I cant play roblox because its lagging so hard my ping goes up to 5k and I dont know if roblox will really go shutdown because of adopt me

Ajmalsikes Im not lagging

Ajmalsikes Its not the game its your pc

Ajmalsikes Whats your ping?

gherghe_ciubotaru yes, in adopt me playing bots.

friendlymain yes its true

Slupka120 Roblox doesnt lag to me even when theres a new adopt me update. so im fine. GH7166040

tarrop12345 well, its not adopt me fault. i think that roblox should improve their servers. thats the only way out. people just get super excited for adopt me updates.

nautez No it's not. Last time Roblox' datastore server were bugging out before the new Adopt Me update was out/live.

HopeYT yes its true





ingakcocomelon YES IT'S TRUE

WHOOOSHHH Naaah maybe it's just your device or probably your wifi connection... It can also be because of Roblox or something! I'm just saying but it's still up to you which you'll believe into! :blush:

killboss1433 yes that is true





vzux adopt me updates always end up breaking the roblox website

AnimeGrates yes, it is true that adopt me breaks Roblox temporarily.

djgamesyt si eso es verdad pero es un gran juego y no es malo

Forceful88_88 althoug i kinda play adopt me a bit but i got bored, and yes adopt me is lagging roblox, when adopt me shut down for a bit i imagined kids crying just becuase of their pets even thought the pets do nothing and just show off.

Loomoore Childish and Toxic community of adopt me i wish it can be taken down no offense to all out there but its very real i mean treelands is better than that garbage dump adopt me

Forceful88_88 Also its not your device its adopt me and roblox’s servers, when adopt me got 1mil players it started to kill or ruin the servers and so they had to shut down just to fix it.