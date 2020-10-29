Which game are you looking forward to playing?

WUG88

Which game are you looking forward to when it gets released in the near future? Or like really excited to check out a game? I've been wanting to check out Cyberpunk 2077 ever since I saw previews for that game last year. I thought it was gonna get released back in April. They pushed it off till September, then November. Now it seems like it has gotten pushed off till December 9th, 2020 for the release date.