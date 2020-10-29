DJ SIMONE
Which game are you looking forward to playing?

WUG88 avatar

WUG88

October 29, 2020 at 02:41 AM

Which game are you looking forward to when it gets released in the near future? Or like really excited to check out a game? I've been wanting to check out Cyberpunk 2077 ever since I saw previews for that game last year. I thought it was gonna get released back in April. They pushed it off till September, then November. Now it seems like it has gotten pushed off till December 9th, 2020 for the release date.
parth_sanghavi avatar

parth_sanghavi

October 29, 2020 at 07:18 AM

cs go
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 29, 2020 at 04:19 PM

Minecraft java
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 29, 2020 at 04:20 PM

i need to get acc
xoxoBasic avatar

xoxoBasic

October 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM

I'm looking forward to playing GTA V, me and my close friends planned on playing it together
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM

Honestly I was pretty disappointed when I first started seeing footage of what the gameplay of Cyberpunk is going to be. I love the cyberpunk genre but it really doesn't look like the type of game I'd want to play.

To actually answer the question, not new games but I want to play Nier Automata and Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice.
Which game are you looking forward to playing? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag