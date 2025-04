What is the best mods for minecraft?

SoloCobra What is the best mods for minecraft?

PECASROB try the dragons dungeon and space shuttles pack

tonigamercro In terms of mod packs I would say SkyFactory or StoneBlock but in terms of mods I would say Tinkers Construct

BlacqWolf i love flans mod its cool, you can use tanks, helicopters, planes, cars, mechs, guns,.... i remember them. So good mod for roleplayers