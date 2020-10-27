Why offers desapear?

If I start to complete an offer, the wall of offer desapears. Why is this? Will I get the SG after doing that offer?
Same happened to me. I started a task in my phone, finished yesterday and now the offer is not in the wall. So I did not get the SG :/
I do not recommend doing offers because they are provided from somebody other than gamehag which means their support team cannot help you. Stick to game tasks, and they'll get you pretty far.
I'll take the advice. Thanks!
I assume that the advertiser pays for the offer to be completed a certain amount of times and once it has been completed by that amount of people it disappears.
Maybe that offer has expire somehaw.
I know, but it instantly desapeared after I downloaded the game
I think there is a limit on how many times an offer can be completed, it's possible that in between the time you clicked it and finished the offer, the number of completions was met and it was taken down automatically.