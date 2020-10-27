Rain

Why offers desapear?

Pff18 avatar

Pff18

October 27, 2020 at 06:50 PM

If I start to complete an offer, the wall of offer desapears. Why is this? Will I get the SG after doing that offer?
Anonymous1603815614 avatar

Anonymous1603815614

October 27, 2020 at 10:14 PM

do know how to get soul
TheGamerBoy543210 avatar

TheGamerBoy543210

October 27, 2020 at 11:51 PM

Why is this?
jffog avatar

jffog

October 28, 2020 at 12:37 AM

Same happened to me. I started a task in my phone, finished yesterday and now the offer is not in the wall. So I did not get the SG :/
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 28, 2020 at 01:57 AM

I do not recommend doing offers because they are provided from somebody other than gamehag which means their support team cannot help you. Stick to game tasks, and they'll get you pretty far.
jffog avatar

jffog

October 28, 2020 at 06:23 AM

I'll take the advice. Thanks!
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 28, 2020 at 10:23 AM

I assume that the advertiser pays for the offer to be completed a certain amount of times and once it has been completed by that amount of people it disappears.
Blasterboi avatar

Blasterboi

October 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM

hello im new
salemgirl12 avatar

salemgirl12

October 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM

Maybe that offer has expire somehaw.
ghghttt avatar

ghghttt

October 29, 2020 at 01:04 PM

ةىراةلاىرةلارىةلارى

mssuud8585 avatar

mssuud8585

October 29, 2020 at 01:11 PM

Offers have a time limit
Pff18 avatar

Pff18

October 29, 2020 at 08:18 PM

I know, but it instantly desapeared after I downloaded the game
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM

I think there is a limit on how many times an offer can be completed, it's possible that in between the time you clicked it and finished the offer, the number of completions was met and it was taken down automatically.
