Why offers desapear?

Pff18 If I start to complete an offer, the wall of offer desapears. Why is this? Will I get the SG after doing that offer?

TheGamerBoy543210 Why is this?

jffog Same happened to me. I started a task in my phone, finished yesterday and now the offer is not in the wall. So I did not get the SG :/

MookGamer I do not recommend doing offers because they are provided from somebody other than gamehag which means their support team cannot help you. Stick to game tasks, and they'll get you pretty far.

jffog I'll take the advice. Thanks!

ghostish I assume that the advertiser pays for the offer to be completed a certain amount of times and once it has been completed by that amount of people it disappears.



salemgirl12 Maybe that offer has expire somehaw.

mssuud8585 Offers have a time limit

Pff18 I know, but it instantly desapeared after I downloaded the game