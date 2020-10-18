Best side in cs go?

Eho is better to be ct or t?
ofc ct :D m4 more handable than ak and all of the weapons are better in hanling ( in my opinion)
Most maps the ct side is way more better but on dust 2 i feel the terrorists have the advantage
I think it depends on the map but mostly the Counter terrorist is the most powerful team
T because the most pro players are joining that team because of the Ak-47
I don't think there's necessarily a better side T or CT both have their perks and cons i guess it mostly depends on the map, the team and your inclination towards a certain role in your team
i dont know i think ct have better chances to win becuse they dont have to push in game.
שלום אתם משחקים פורטנייט?
on pisto rounds its ct for me