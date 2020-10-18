Rain

Best side in cs go?

prodbylx avatar

prodbylx

October 18, 2020 at 04:51 PM

Eho is better to be ct or t?
CaptainPhantom avatar

CaptainPhantom

October 18, 2020 at 05:15 PM

Counter terrorist
farkasmax123 avatar

farkasmax123

October 18, 2020 at 09:08 PM

ofc ct :D m4 more handable than ak and all of the weapons are better in hanling ( in my opinion)
Artikal avatar

Artikal

October 19, 2020 at 07:55 PM

Most maps the ct side is way more better but on dust 2 i feel the terrorists have the advantage
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 26, 2020 at 08:44 PM

most maps are ct sided
jesusneedhelp avatar

jesusneedhelp

October 26, 2020 at 09:16 PM

T the best
ossn123 avatar

ossn123

October 26, 2020 at 09:51 PM

I think it depends on the map but mostly the Counter terrorist is the most powerful team
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM

T because the most pro players are joining that team because of the Ak-47
s1lver00 avatar

s1lver00

October 27, 2020 at 01:27 AM

I don't think there's necessarily a better side T or CT both have their perks and cons i guess it mostly depends on the map, the team and your inclination towards a certain role in your team
Gollum3221 avatar

Gollum3221

October 27, 2020 at 04:46 PM

i dont know i think ct have better chances to win becuse they dont have to push in game.
Ori9900 avatar

Ori9900

November 1, 2020 at 12:15 AM

שלום אתם משחקים פורטנייט?
Albeto101 avatar

Albeto101

November 1, 2020 at 11:46 PM

on pisto rounds its ct for me
Best side in cs go? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag