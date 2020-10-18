stopitnate

I'll try to keep this as short as possible Before I speak about robux, we all need to recognize this one thing. Roblox doesn't actually make their games, and instead profit off other creations that devs make. Now that we know this, we can say that roblox is money hungry and just wants to make more money. This the exact reason for why they removed tix, a currency that was used to convert into robux for FREE just for playing some games. Don't get me wrong, I use the site daily, but once in a while I remember that roblox is a company that just really likes money, and capitalizes that way. Pretty much what I'm trying to say is that roblox is very money hungry which is why robux is the way it is today.