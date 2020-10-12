pubg or fortnite

Neither pubg nor Fortnite
Neither of them, Battle royale games of this kind are already dead in my opinion, not much to expand to
i will choose fortnite lol
Fortnite is much more fun in the long term. Pubg gets boring fast.
i don't know about you but i think Fortnite has some real good art/3D-modles, it makes the game more fun
and it has things like building to defend and some mini-games so it doesn't get boring
where PUBG is all about going into fields and taking enemies down
I prefer Fortnite
Bence fazlasıyla ilgi çekici
bence varya sizin ta sülaleniz batsın
tamam ama yani siz de insan olun
bunu yapan kişi acaba tük müdür ki
ben anlamak istemiyorum aq
