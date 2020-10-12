pubg or fortnite

Neither of them, Battle royale games of this kind are already dead in my opinion, not much to expand to

ilumav

i don't know about you but i think Fortnite has some real good art/3D-modles, it makes the game more fun

and it has things like building to defend and some mini-games so it doesn't get boring



where PUBG is all about going into fields and taking enemies down

I prefer Fortnite