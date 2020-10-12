Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
pubg or fortnite

gameoddsgg8 avatar

gameoddsgg8

October 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM

pubg or fortnite
sab3rson_camel avatar

sab3rson_camel

October 12, 2020 at 12:37 AM

Neither pubg nor Fortnite
erdemipek1 avatar

erdemipek1

October 12, 2020 at 12:39 AM

benkiside kötü

Omriko avatar

Omriko

October 12, 2020 at 11:34 AM

Neither of them, Battle royale games of this kind are already dead in my opinion, not much to expand to
Davidggamer avatar

Davidggamer

October 12, 2020 at 04:10 PM

pubg much better
jaren1233 avatar

jaren1233

October 12, 2020 at 04:15 PM

i will choose fortnite lol
boats_lucky avatar

boats_lucky

October 12, 2020 at 06:51 PM

Fortnite is much more fun in the long term. Pubg gets boring fast.
ilumav avatar

ilumav

October 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM

i don't know about you but i think Fortnite has some real good art/3D-modles, it makes the game more fun
and it has things like building to defend and some mini-games so it doesn't get boring

where PUBG is all about going into fields and taking enemies down
I prefer Fortnite
ibrahim215 avatar

ibrahim215

October 14, 2020 at 12:45 AM

koremanya2 bu
haryandaam avatar

haryandaam

October 14, 2020 at 01:11 AM

pubg
