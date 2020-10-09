Pay to win?

Kryt503

Not neccessarily. Being a big title MMO, virtualy everything in the game can be acquired by playing it and putting effort into it as well. They do have a store, but most of the stuff on there is optional and not necessary to obtain things in game. Yes, there are character boosts and story skips, but most of the items are extra stuff, like glams (outfits), emotes, mounts, minions, furnishings and a variety of stuff. There's nothing on the store that really enhances your gameplay or gives you an edge over other players.