Blankko avatar

Blankko

October 9, 2020 at 10:56 PM

Hey I saw that you had to pay to play this game. Is it also pay to win?
Xyzberkan avatar

Xyzberkan

October 25, 2020 at 01:15 AM

I think not but not %100 sure
prex_claiton avatar

prex_claiton

October 25, 2020 at 01:58 PM

mhhhh nice game hhehe

WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

October 25, 2020 at 02:12 PM

well its worth it to pay, great game realy
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 25, 2020 at 02:41 PM

No i think not
AnaLynx21 avatar

AnaLynx21

December 24, 2020 at 05:08 AM

realmente no lo se,
i_cant_aim_247 avatar

i_cant_aim_247

January 19, 2021 at 09:40 PM

yeah definitely
Emma161 avatar

Emma161

April 15, 2021 at 05:31 PM

i need to be level 3 to buy some items
Kryt503 avatar

Kryt503

May 23, 2022 at 07:25 PM

Not neccessarily. Being a big title MMO, virtualy everything in the game can be acquired by playing it and putting effort into it as well. They do have a store, but most of the stuff on there is optional and not necessary to obtain things in game. Yes, there are character boosts and story skips, but most of the items are extra stuff, like glams (outfits), emotes, mounts, minions, furnishings and a variety of stuff. There's nothing on the store that really enhances your gameplay or gives you an edge over other players.
Alan76i327826171881 avatar

Alan76i327826171881

September 21, 2022 at 09:59 AM

iyoxy
