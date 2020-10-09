without u fortnite will die
we need the new content ppl never satisfied all the time its just human nature
Fortnite is not popular anymore because among us.
it is also because ios removed it
It's really dieing cuz of the stupid adds they're adding
I have so many friends and I will be able I will be able to get the latest in 3rd party for the first time in the bathroom 4
fortnite its like a kids game idwnnalie
fortnite is for pussycats
Yea. Fortnite is kinda dying already. It's just boring and the new content make it fun for some time until it become boring again.
You can very clearly see fortnite is declying and there's no hiding it, it's gonna lose the playercount
hallo guys nice fornite game
cool game i want a skin in fortnite
It's dying cuz of the stupid unbalanced updates
éngazából haldoklik mert nincsenek annyira jó frissitések és nem raknak be új dolgokat
yeah, i hope it will die very fast
Fortnite is not dying, it is only not addictive anymore to most people.
Fortnite is losing popularity only because it's being replaced by new games that have risen in attention on platforms like Twitch.tv