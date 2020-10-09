Rain

unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
fortnite is dieing

DenisRo18 avatar

DenisRo18

October 9, 2020 at 02:46 PM

without u fortnite will die
smokethatbuddy avatar

smokethatbuddy

October 9, 2020 at 03:38 PM

we need the new content ppl never satisfied all the time its just human nature
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

October 9, 2020 at 04:32 PM

Fortnite is not popular anymore because among us.
XZOGGAMERZX avatar

XZOGGAMERZX

October 9, 2020 at 09:06 PM

it is also because ios removed it
OnlyVapeh avatar

OnlyVapeh

October 10, 2020 at 01:04 AM

pannocchiosa
Lojaina229 avatar

Lojaina229

October 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM

It's really dieing cuz of the stupid adds they're adding
Lojaina229 avatar

Lojaina229

October 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM

egn4yn3n
Lojaina229 avatar

Lojaina229

October 11, 2020 at 10:33 AM

I have so many friends and I will be able I will be able to get the latest in 3rd party for the first time in the bathroom 4
kikikiki123 avatar

kikikiki123

October 11, 2020 at 06:53 PM

fortnite is for kids
kikikiki123 avatar

kikikiki123

October 11, 2020 at 06:53 PM

fortnite is for kidss
kikikiki123 avatar

kikikiki123

October 11, 2020 at 06:53 PM

fortnite is for kidssss
kikikiki123 avatar

kikikiki123

October 11, 2020 at 06:54 PM

yes fortnite is ****

smokethatbuddy avatar

smokethatbuddy

October 11, 2020 at 07:21 PM

fortnite its like a kids game idwnnalie
d3athexe avatar

d3athexe

October 11, 2020 at 07:33 PM

nice deserves it
Shashank2471 avatar

Shashank2471

October 13, 2020 at 01:50 PM

fortnite is for pussycats
0mi2099 avatar

0mi2099

October 13, 2020 at 06:35 PM

Yea. Fortnite is kinda dying already. It's just boring and the new content make it fun for some time until it become boring again.
Omriko avatar

Omriko

October 14, 2020 at 10:49 AM

You can very clearly see fortnite is declying and there's no hiding it, it's gonna lose the playercount
cyrus_jethro_gundran avatar

cyrus_jethro_gundran

October 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM

hallo guys nice fornite game
cyrus_jethro_gundran avatar

cyrus_jethro_gundran

October 14, 2020 at 10:53 AM

cool game i want a skin in fortnite
Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 09:47 PM

It's dying cuz of the stupid unbalanced updates
martin_flp avatar

martin_flp

October 19, 2020 at 01:18 AM

éngazából haldoklik mert nincsenek annyira jó frissitések és nem raknak be új dolgokat
drtpo avatar

drtpo

October 19, 2020 at 01:29 AM

yeah, i hope it will die very fast
DimitriosTheGOAT avatar

DimitriosTheGOAT

October 20, 2020 at 08:41 PM

Fortnite is not dying, it is only not addictive anymore to most people.
Kutsal_Burger avatar

Kutsal_Burger

October 20, 2020 at 09:45 PM

Maybe just now
Hyp3rion avatar

Hyp3rion

October 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM

Fortnite is losing popularity only because it's being replaced by new games that have risen in attention on platforms like Twitch.tv
