fortnite is dieing

DenisRo18 without u fortnite will die

smokethatbuddy we need the new content ppl never satisfied all the time its just human nature

Yr4653 Fortnite is not popular anymore because among us.

XZOGGAMERZX it is also because ios removed it

OnlyVapeh pannocchiosa

Lojaina229 It's really dieing cuz of the stupid adds they're adding

Lojaina229 egn4yn3n

Lojaina229 I have so many friends and I will be able I will be able to get the latest in 3rd party for the first time in the bathroom 4

kikikiki123 fortnite is for kids

kikikiki123 fortnite is for kidss

kikikiki123 fortnite is for kidssss

kikikiki123 yes fortnite is ****





smokethatbuddy fortnite its like a kids game idwnnalie

d3athexe nice deserves it

Shashank2471 fortnite is for pussycats

0mi2099 Yea. Fortnite is kinda dying already. It's just boring and the new content make it fun for some time until it become boring again.

Omriko You can very clearly see fortnite is declying and there's no hiding it, it's gonna lose the playercount

cyrus_jethro_gundran hallo guys nice fornite game

cyrus_jethro_gundran cool game i want a skin in fortnite

Akiru It's dying cuz of the stupid unbalanced updates

martin_flp éngazából haldoklik mert nincsenek annyira jó frissitések és nem raknak be új dolgokat

drtpo yeah, i hope it will die very fast



DimitriosTheGOAT Fortnite is not dying, it is only not addictive anymore to most people.

Kutsal_Burger Maybe just now