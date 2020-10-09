Your fortnite opinion.

LOVE IT, love it love it love it
Its still good and i would keep playing but there are too many sweats.
despite its like a cartoonish like game it is best
I tried to play this game. it ain't for me. I like more SCUM, for example, it looks better. (just my opinion!)
i loved fortinte but now its anoying cuz its same contet and gets boring
Great game i dont care what anybody says!
Arena players prefer to shoot you in the back.
big fan of fortine to man i love this game
The Fortnitemares update (14.40) was rolled out recently. This update brought along a horde of changes, the most prominent of which was the return of Midas in an ‘undead’ state. The Fortnite Status page recently notified its players about yet another update that went live today.
The 240 MB patch (PC) is expected to address issues regarding a glitch in ‘Party Royale’ mode, along with stability issues for players on Nintendo Switch. To accommodate the update, the said game mode was disabled for a period, and it has now been re-enabled after the fixes were implemented.
*NEW TRICK* HOW TO WIN EVERY GAME!!
Fortnite become boring for me
I think fortnite is a really good game
Even thoiugh its a good game the community is dying ):
game was better but its not dead
This game was soo good but its not dead it make so boring i cant even imagine how so boring is it :P please stop playing fortnite mother fu ck ers
It sucks getting beat by a tryhard kids who have no personality or hobbies and are literally overtrying something fun and making not fun
it's ok I guess... I wish they didn't mess it up tho. I miss tilted and loot lake. it was alot better back then I think
game for people with mental disorders