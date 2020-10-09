Your fortnite opinion.

Ayzencik selam





chenpengxu2005 LOVE IT, love it love it love it





ChickenTende Its still good and i would keep playing but there are too many sweats.

arnoldantu16052003 despite its like a cartoonish like game it is best

dntdani I tried to play this game. it ain't for me. I like more SCUM, for example, it looks better. (just my opinion!)

dado7273405 i loved fortinte but now its anoying cuz its same contet and gets boring

CFPangelos Great game i dont care what anybody says!

zd92655 Arena players prefer to shoot you in the back.

triton4 big fan of fortnite man

Subjectiveness big fan of fortine to man i love this game

Subjectiveness coffin dance for noobs

lazertag0307 The Fortnitemares update (14.40) was rolled out recently. This update brought along a horde of changes, the most prominent of which was the return of Midas in an ‘undead’ state. The Fortnite Status page recently notified its players about yet another update that went live today.

The 240 MB patch (PC) is expected to address issues regarding a glitch in ‘Party Royale’ mode, along with stability issues for players on Nintendo Switch. To accommodate the update, the said game mode was disabled for a period, and it has now been re-enabled after the fixes were implemented.

SoloCobra Fortnite become boring for me





xosro321 cool body wp goo

unbracedbooch I think fortnite is a really good game





unbracedbooch Even thoiugh its a good game the community is dying ):

Fliii Games dead

CFPangelos game was better but its not dead

ABCAE This game was soo good but its not dead it make so boring i cant even imagine how so boring is it :P please stop playing fortnite mother fu ck ers

DeathGunGR It sucks getting beat by a tryhard kids who have no personality or hobbies and are literally overtrying something fun and making not fun



Hockeygirl16167 it's ok I guess... I wish they didn't mess it up tho. I miss tilted and loot lake. it was alot better back then I think