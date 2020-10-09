KilboBaginz420
Back to Fortnite

Your fortnite opinion.

nisayilmaz avatar

nisayilmaz

October 9, 2020 at 02:19 AM

Your fortnite opinion.
Ayzencik avatar

Ayzencik

October 9, 2020 at 03:52 AM

selam

chenpengxu2005 avatar

chenpengxu2005

October 9, 2020 at 05:48 AM

LOVE IT, love it love it love it

ChickenTende avatar

ChickenTende

October 9, 2020 at 08:32 AM

Its still good and i would keep playing but there are too many sweats.
arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM

despite its like a cartoonish like game it is best
dntdani avatar

dntdani

October 9, 2020 at 02:08 PM

I tried to play this game. it ain't for me. I like more SCUM, for example, it looks better. (just my opinion!)
dado7273405 avatar

dado7273405

October 10, 2020 at 03:19 PM

i loved fortinte but now its anoying cuz its same contet and gets boring
CFPangelos avatar

CFPangelos

October 26, 2020 at 08:07 PM

Great game i dont care what anybody says!
zd92655 avatar

zd92655

October 28, 2020 at 02:08 AM

Arena players prefer to shoot you in the back.
triton4 avatar

triton4

October 28, 2020 at 07:21 AM

big fan of fortnite man
Subjectiveness avatar

Subjectiveness

October 28, 2020 at 01:17 PM

big fan of fortine to man i love this game
Subjectiveness avatar

Subjectiveness

October 28, 2020 at 01:18 PM

coffin dance for noobs
lazertag0307 avatar

lazertag0307

October 28, 2020 at 05:02 PM

The Fortnitemares update (14.40) was rolled out recently. This update brought along a horde of changes, the most prominent of which was the return of Midas in an ‘undead’ state. The Fortnite Status page recently notified its players about yet another update that went live today.
The 240 MB patch (PC) is expected to address issues regarding a glitch in ‘Party Royale’ mode, along with stability issues for players on Nintendo Switch. To accommodate the update, the said game mode was disabled for a period, and it has now been re-enabled after the fixes were implemented.
*NEW TRICK* HOW TO WIN EVERY GAME!!

SoloCobra avatar

SoloCobra

October 28, 2020 at 07:08 PM

Fortnite become boring for me

xosro321 avatar

xosro321

October 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

cool body wp goo
xosro321 avatar

xosro321

October 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

cool body wp goo 1
unbracedbooch avatar

unbracedbooch

October 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM

I think fortnite is a really good game

unbracedbooch avatar

unbracedbooch

October 28, 2020 at 11:57 PM

Even thoiugh its a good game the community is dying ):
Fliii avatar

Fliii

October 29, 2020 at 01:59 AM

Games dead
CFPangelos avatar

CFPangelos

October 29, 2020 at 02:15 PM

game was better but its not dead
ABCAE avatar

ABCAE

October 29, 2020 at 08:14 PM

This game was soo good but its not dead it make so boring i cant even imagine how so boring is it :P please stop playing fortnite mother fu ck ers
DeathGunGR avatar

DeathGunGR

October 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM

It sucks getting beat by a tryhard kids who have no personality or hobbies and are literally overtrying something fun and making not fun
Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

October 31, 2020 at 07:31 PM

it's ok I guess... I wish they didn't mess it up tho. I miss tilted and loot lake. it was alot better back then I think
RoadToAK47 avatar

RoadToAK47

October 31, 2020 at 11:47 PM

game for people with mental disorders
