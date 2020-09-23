what is your opinion about Among us?

In my opinion it's a pretty addictive game and I can't stop playing it. I am dying to know your opinion!
Never played that game, but i whink is funto play with friends from what i saw
Its fun but its getting kinda played out recently
maybe its a good game or maybe not
It's fun to play with friends obviously and you can team up with anybody
amoung us good game102847
I really like this game, it's exciting and addicting!
wow its a rlly good game i love it!
like, its really simple and fun to play
among us is not fun without any friends and discord
I just started playing Among Us about half a week ago and I'm so happy that I downloaded it. It's such a fun game!
Idk i think it its a okay game and fun to play with others
I think it's a cool game but can get tedious after awhile
I think it's a pretty good game. It's fun and when you play with friends you can get the most enjoyment out of it
Among Us is a really cool game. I play on mobile only actually (cuz it is free and I don't have money to spend on the PC version of Among Us). But currently I am here hoping to get enough Soul Gems to get Fall Guys for free:sweat_smile::sweat_smile:
overrated and overhyped game
YOU NICE FRIEND HEHEHE EASY AND SHINE
very good. my favorite game
Really bad game with million players LOL... i get bored in a matter of 8 hours..
check my steam, never played more than 8 hours, sheeiitt i cant refund, steam refund policy sucks!