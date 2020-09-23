Rain

what is your opinion about Among us?

mertoxls13 avatar

mertoxls13

September 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM

In my opinion it's a pretty addictive game and I can't stop playing it. I am dying to know your opinion!
octavian_mihai avatar

octavian_mihai

September 23, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Never played that game, but i whink is funto play with friends from what i saw
uhohaw avatar

uhohaw

September 23, 2020 at 06:03 PM

Its fun but its getting kinda played out recently
djdj123456789 avatar

djdj123456789

September 23, 2020 at 07:14 PM

maybe its a good game or maybe not
rwti avatar

rwti

September 23, 2020 at 07:38 PM

It's fun to play with friends obviously and you can team up with anybody
tufanyildiz101 avatar

tufanyildiz101

September 23, 2020 at 07:50 PM

amoung us good game102847
MYiu avatar

MYiu

September 25, 2020 at 09:24 AM

I really like this game, it's exciting and addicting!
DioJoestarKujo avatar

DioJoestarKujo

September 25, 2020 at 09:44 AM

cool game i love it
ananya1749 avatar

ananya1749

September 25, 2020 at 09:53 AM

wow its a rlly good game i love it!
kukuUwUarmy avatar

kukuUwUarmy

September 25, 2020 at 10:04 AM

it seems pretty cool tbh
kukuUwUarmy avatar

kukuUwUarmy

September 25, 2020 at 10:04 AM

like, its really simple and fun to play

dawn_drake_macatuno avatar

dawn_drake_macatuno

September 25, 2020 at 12:46 PM

among us is not fun without any friends and discord
Sciissor avatar

Sciissor

September 25, 2020 at 04:47 PM

I just started playing Among Us about half a week ago and I'm so happy that I downloaded it. It's such a fun game!
subigya_kc avatar

subigya_kc

September 25, 2020 at 04:53 PM

its a great game
Elsdyr avatar

Elsdyr

September 25, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Idk i think it its a okay game and fun to play with others
boberi avatar

boberi

September 25, 2020 at 06:55 PM

I think it's a cool game but can get tedious after awhile
nedeloaia_david avatar

nedeloaia_david

September 25, 2020 at 07:49 PM

its a great game

bonkbonk avatar

bonkbonk

September 25, 2020 at 08:48 PM

I think it's a pretty good game. It's fun and when you play with friends you can get the most enjoyment out of it
BlazinWolf avatar

BlazinWolf

September 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Among Us is a really cool game. I play on mobile only actually (cuz it is free and I don't have money to spend on the PC version of Among Us). But currently I am here hoping to get enough Soul Gems to get Fall Guys for free:sweat_smile::sweat_smile:
Lvxifer avatar

Lvxifer

September 26, 2020 at 12:25 AM

overrated and overhyped game
xMusang20 avatar

xMusang20

September 26, 2020 at 02:04 AM

YOU NICE FRIEND HEHEHE EASY AND SHINE
hayqua987 avatar

hayqua987

September 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM

very good. my favorite game
isaactosinm avatar

isaactosinm

September 26, 2020 at 12:49 PM

good game mehn
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

September 26, 2020 at 01:25 PM

Really bad game with million players LOL... i get bored in a matter of 8 hours..
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

September 26, 2020 at 01:26 PM

check my steam, never played more than 8 hours, sheeiitt i cant refund, steam refund policy sucks!
