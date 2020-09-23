what is your opinion about Among us?

mertoxls13 In my opinion it's a pretty addictive game and I can't stop playing it. I am dying to know your opinion!

octavian_mihai Never played that game, but i whink is funto play with friends from what i saw

uhohaw Its fun but its getting kinda played out recently



djdj123456789 maybe its a good game or maybe not

rwti It's fun to play with friends obviously and you can team up with anybody

tufanyildiz101 amoung us good game102847

MYiu I really like this game, it's exciting and addicting!

DioJoestarKujo cool game i love it

ananya1749 wow its a rlly good game i love it!

kukuUwUarmy it seems pretty cool tbh

kukuUwUarmy like, its really simple and fun to play





dawn_drake_macatuno among us is not fun without any friends and discord

Sciissor I just started playing Among Us about half a week ago and I'm so happy that I downloaded it. It's such a fun game!

subigya_kc its a great game

Elsdyr Idk i think it its a okay game and fun to play with others

boberi I think it's a cool game but can get tedious after awhile

nedeloaia_david its a great game





bonkbonk I think it's a pretty good game. It's fun and when you play with friends you can get the most enjoyment out of it

BlazinWolf Among Us is a really cool game. I play on mobile only actually (cuz it is free and I don't have money to spend on the PC version of Among Us). But currently I am here hoping to get enough Soul Gems to get Fall Guys for free:sweat_smile::sweat_smile:

Lvxifer overrated and overhyped game

xMusang20 YOU NICE FRIEND HEHEHE EASY AND SHINE

hayqua987 very good. my favorite game

isaactosinm good game mehn

JohnYKism Really bad game with million players LOL... i get bored in a matter of 8 hours..

