If you had a million robux, what would you spend it on?

Gamergirl202009 I'm curious. I would probably spend it on clothes, game passes and private servers.

ItsJami everything

Gamergirl202009 :laughing:

windblox i will buy a group and gears and vip and stuff lol

Dishu29 I would have made a group

Keymaster900 I would buy good cosmetics

lit_noella5 I would spend 10k on my group and I would use it for games and clothes

XD_Alpha47 i would use it all in the game 'islands' cuz i love it and i want everything in it