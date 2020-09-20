It takes too long for the third task!!!

The third task says to go to level 15, but you would need to do more than 120 battles to get there :|
wow..really ? there are 2 battles for lvl until lvl7....
20 september
give me 250 souls please.
oh rly? how to get level 7 fast?
Üçüncü görev seviye 15'e gitmenizi yer, ama oraya kadar 120'den fazla savaş edenliği:|
know i know to do or not do that
There is such a thing. As an option, you can take a lot of cheap, low-level ships and move them quickly into the thick of it. That way you can finish the battle quickly.
third task really takes a long while, but the rest is very easy and actually ton of fun:cowboy:
Is there still a third task? I don't see one maybe it got removed? Please tell me if there is still a 3rd task because it says (to me)play and get 1280 SG for 2 quests
How long takes to verify any task?