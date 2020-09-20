Bursátil InversiónesJG
Back to World of Warships - Bonus

It takes too long for the third task!!!

itAnix avatar

itAnix

September 20, 2020 at 04:01 PM

The third task says to go to level 15, but you would need to do more than 120 battles to get there :|
dntdani avatar

dntdani

October 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM

wow..really ? there are 2 battles for lvl until lvl7....
zeynapkaratas avatar

zeynapkaratas

October 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM

The third task says to go to level 15, but you would need to do more than 120 battles to get there :|
20 september


itAnix avatar

itAnix

October 9, 2020 at 04:25 AM

yes really...
BBall52011 avatar

BBall52011

October 9, 2020 at 08:24 PM

Good to know.
samson23lingues avatar

samson23lingues

October 19, 2020 at 02:28 PM

hellow guys
samson23lingues avatar

samson23lingues

October 19, 2020 at 02:28 PM

i need soul gems please
samson23lingues avatar

samson23lingues

October 19, 2020 at 02:29 PM

kahit kunti lang

maxprox avatar

maxprox

October 19, 2020 at 07:28 PM

give me 250 souls please.
Swample avatar

Swample

November 2, 2020 at 03:43 PM

oh rly? how to get level 7 fast?
Swample avatar

Swample

November 2, 2020 at 03:44 PM

thx for the info
itAnix avatar

itAnix

November 2, 2020 at 06:11 PM

mhm whatever you need :)
ek355 avatar

ek355

February 21, 2022 at 03:26 AM

Üçüncü görev seviye 15'e gitmenizi yer, ama oraya kadar 120'den fazla savaş edenliği:|

cap10slapyrmom avatar

cap10slapyrmom

March 2, 2022 at 09:33 AM

know i know to do or not do that
kirigiri_csgohouse avatar

kirigiri_csgohouse

March 9, 2022 at 03:45 PM

There is such a thing. As an option, you can take a lot of cheap, low-level ships and move them quickly into the thick of it. That way you can finish the battle quickly.
Jeymss avatar

Jeymss

March 10, 2022 at 07:38 PM

loe menn
tedik16 avatar

tedik16

March 15, 2022 at 08:33 PM

third task really takes a long while, but the rest is very easy and actually ton of fun:cowboy:
Wittner_Attila avatar

Wittner_Attila

March 26, 2022 at 09:26 PM

Is there still a third task? I don't see one maybe it got removed? Please tell me if there is still a 3rd task because it says (to me)play and get 1280 SG for 2 quests
Theollan avatar

Theollan

June 8, 2022 at 06:13 AM

oh ok thx for tell
xxxxxxx_xxxxxxxx avatar

xxxxxxx_xxxxxxxx

July 5, 2022 at 01:12 PM

How long takes to verify any task?
It takes too long for the third task!!! - World of Warships - Bonus Forum on Gamehag