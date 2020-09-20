It takes too long for the third task!!!

itAnix The third task says to go to level 15, but you would need to do more than 120 battles to get there :|

dntdani wow..really ? there are 2 battles for lvl until lvl7....

zeynapkaratas The third task says to go to level 15, but you would need to do more than 120 battles to get there :|

20 september







itAnix yes really...

BBall52011 Good to know.

samson23lingues hellow guys

samson23lingues i need soul gems please

samson23lingues kahit kunti lang





maxprox give me 250 souls please.

Swample oh rly? how to get level 7 fast?

Swample thx for the info

itAnix mhm whatever you need :)

ek355 Üçüncü görev seviye 15'e gitmenizi yer, ama oraya kadar 120'den fazla savaş edenliği:|





cap10slapyrmom know i know to do or not do that

kirigiri_csgohouse There is such a thing. As an option, you can take a lot of cheap, low-level ships and move them quickly into the thick of it. That way you can finish the battle quickly.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

Rollercoin mining game in which you can start earning on the Internet without investing.

Come right now and get 1000 Satoshi as a gift!



Website: https://rollercoin.com/?r=l03lof2u



Jeymss loe menn

tedik16 third task really takes a long while, but the rest is very easy and actually ton of fun:cowboy:

Wittner_Attila Is there still a third task? I don't see one maybe it got removed? Please tell me if there is still a 3rd task because it says (to me)play and get 1280 SG for 2 quests



Theollan oh ok thx for tell