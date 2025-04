TheFreebieGuy

The reason for the ban is Security reason of the country.

You can still play it. It is removed from the google play store though.

You can download the apk and play it. The servers are up and running.

The PC version isn't banned either.

Cheer up because soon it will be re-launched by Bluehole, the company which made pubg PC and the makers of PUBG. It will surely break partnership with tencent and form a new partnership to launch it in India as they don't want to lose such a huge market.