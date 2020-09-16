Rain

Gem28

unranked rank iconKi77y666: Meow hoomans. Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: eqewq
unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
Pubg mobile very good

mihajlo_dinic avatar

mihajlo_dinic

September 16, 2020 at 03:23 PM

I'm love to play pubg mobile and pubg lite
rocky31 avatar

rocky31

September 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM

ponchki and school bam bam fight
Platlon avatar

Platlon

September 22, 2020 at 12:08 AM

i dont like the game now beacuse THİS game have hackers!
saad0988 avatar

saad0988

September 22, 2020 at 02:44 PM

Well pubg mobile is a very good game...but we only can play on phone for free but pubg mobile has some bad thing like you need to use money to buy skin
Çiğdem_karaköse_direk avatar

Çiğdem_karaköse_direk

September 23, 2020 at 04:55 PM

evt çok güzel bir oyun
galactic2341 avatar

galactic2341

September 23, 2020 at 07:27 PM

me too pubg mobile is avery good and exciting game
xxsaint_ajxx avatar

xxsaint_ajxx

September 24, 2020 at 09:43 PM

im a big fan of pubg but cheaters can be annoying
Mister_Sidam avatar

Mister_Sidam

September 24, 2020 at 11:48 PM

yaah there are lots of hackers there
RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 25, 2020 at 03:34 PM

cheaters in the game and they ban the legit players :clap:
Philistine avatar

Philistine

September 29, 2020 at 04:14 AM

Yes its good but not likely to kills...
lun_Lunar avatar

lun_Lunar

September 29, 2020 at 09:52 PM

is it just a copy of other games like Cod or fortnite?
Philistine avatar

Philistine

September 30, 2020 at 01:47 AM

ITs good but like theres too many bots and I hate it I wanna do it without bots. :(
Daxxwun_ avatar

Daxxwun_

September 30, 2020 at 03:04 AM

same i get about 30 kills with bots :(
jamlockeralt avatar

jamlockeralt

October 4, 2020 at 09:27 PM

yeah without any dought we can say that wow
kaifus avatar

kaifus

October 7, 2020 at 09:39 PM

it's good but there's alot of error
retix4 avatar

retix4

October 7, 2020 at 11:53 PM

It´s alright, sadly its filled with plenty of bots so there is no real pvp feel to it.
matei1122 avatar

matei1122

October 10, 2020 at 12:49 AM

JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

October 20, 2020 at 01:24 PM

yup,it is
BlacKatana avatar

BlacKatana

October 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM

Thanks, pubg is a good game, but it takes up space on your phone so those who can't download it can download "free fire".
