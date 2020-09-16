Pubg mobile very good

mihajlo_dinic I'm love to play pubg mobile and pubg lite

rocky31 ponchki and school bam bam fight

Platlon i dont like the game now beacuse THİS game have hackers!

saad0988 Well pubg mobile is a very good game...but we only can play on phone for free but pubg mobile has some bad thing like you need to use money to buy skin

Çiğdem_karaköse_direk evt çok güzel bir oyun

galactic2341 me too pubg mobile is avery good and exciting game

xxsaint_ajxx im a big fan of pubg but cheaters can be annoying

Mister_Sidam yaah there are lots of hackers there

RagnoLethal cheaters in the game and they ban the legit players :clap:

Philistine Yes its good but not likely to kills...

lun_Lunar is it just a copy of other games like Cod or fortnite?



Philistine ITs good but like theres too many bots and I hate it I wanna do it without bots. :(

Daxxwun_ same i get about 30 kills with bots :(

jamlockeralt yeah without any dought we can say that wow

kaifus it's good but there's alot of error

retix4 It´s alright, sadly its filled with plenty of bots so there is no real pvp feel to it.

matei1122 i like u if not boubfried

JohnLuck yup,it is

