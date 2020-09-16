Pubg mobile very good

I'm love to play pubg mobile and pubg lite
ponchki and school bam bam fight
i dont like the game now beacuse THİS game have hackers!
Well pubg mobile is a very good game...but we only can play on phone for free but pubg mobile has some bad thing like you need to use money to buy skin
me too pubg mobile is avery good and exciting game
im a big fan of pubg but cheaters can be annoying
yaah there are lots of hackers there
cheaters in the game and they ban the legit players :clap:
Yes its good but not likely to kills...
is it just a copy of other games like Cod or fortnite?
ITs good but like theres too many bots and I hate it I wanna do it without bots. :(
same i get about 30 kills with bots :(
yeah without any dought we can say that wow
it's good but there's alot of error
It´s alright, sadly its filled with plenty of bots so there is no real pvp feel to it.
Thanks, pubg is a good game, but it takes up space on your phone so those who can't download it can download "free fire".