Is prime worth it?

Celavi Is prime worth it?

mx9k less cheaters

Grimm321 yes, alot less cheaters

13245678910D I love this game

13245678910D you lik?

e

xzchong1 Less cheater and got better drop some time my friend told me

ProMegaTrUmut yea lol i think its very needed

peti_kleno I think its worth it you shoud buy it



Vidizek01 yes it worth it

killconfirmed yep

or you can try to get rank 21 so you'll have it for free





RagnoLethal yes ofcourse

g4lacticz personally i think yes

Heffalomp Prime is absolutley worth it.

crazy_d_doctor i think no, very expensive. But if you can, take this.

hanaja3 PRIME is not WORTH it just wait till you reach 24+ maybe? and you get prime

HAHAOWODADDYBRO prime is free if u level up higgh



ubershurashinobi Prime is not worth it just reach level 24 and you get it for free!

triton4 prime is worth it cuz u get less wallers and stuff :)

moravg You will get it for free when you reach level 21.. So I advice you to have patience with the hackers

djmello31 hiii





Autokade you will get less hackers





Tootiredtothink Prime is good get less cheaters but I didn't buy it i reached lvl 21 and got it don't know if it is less effective than buying one

dntdani you won't have cheaters (or...less cheaters). go for it