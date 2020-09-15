Rain

Gem91

unranked rank iconAtia: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Is prime worth it?

Celavi avatar

Celavi

September 15, 2020 at 07:21 AM

Is prime worth it?
mx9k avatar

mx9k

September 15, 2020 at 10:45 AM

less cheaters
Grimm321 avatar

Grimm321

September 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM

yes, alot less cheaters
13245678910D avatar

13245678910D

September 15, 2020 at 01:59 PM

I love this game
13245678910D avatar

13245678910D

September 15, 2020 at 02:00 PM

you lik?
e
xzchong1 avatar

xzchong1

September 16, 2020 at 06:47 AM

Less cheater and got better drop some time my friend told me
ProMegaTrUmut avatar

ProMegaTrUmut

September 16, 2020 at 01:52 PM

yea lol i think its very needed
peti_kleno avatar

peti_kleno

September 16, 2020 at 05:17 PM

I think its worth it you shoud buy it
Vidizek01 avatar

Vidizek01

September 16, 2020 at 05:23 PM

yes it worth it
killconfirmed avatar

killconfirmed

September 25, 2020 at 01:48 PM

yep
or you can try to get rank 21 so you'll have it for free

RagnoLethal avatar

RagnoLethal

September 27, 2020 at 06:34 PM

yes ofcourse
g4lacticz avatar

g4lacticz

September 27, 2020 at 09:52 PM

personally i think yes
Heffalomp avatar

Heffalomp

September 28, 2020 at 11:17 PM

Prime is absolutley worth it.
crazy_d_doctor avatar

crazy_d_doctor

September 29, 2020 at 04:42 AM

i think no, very expensive. But if you can, take this.
hanaja3 avatar

hanaja3

September 29, 2020 at 08:57 AM

PRIME is not WORTH it just wait till you reach 24+ maybe? and you get prime
HAHAOWODADDYBRO avatar

HAHAOWODADDYBRO

September 29, 2020 at 05:34 PM

prime is free if u level up higgh
ubershurashinobi avatar

ubershurashinobi

September 30, 2020 at 06:51 PM

Prime is not worth it just reach level 24 and you get it for free!
triton4 avatar

triton4

September 30, 2020 at 06:53 PM

prime is worth it cuz u get less wallers and stuff :)
moravg avatar

moravg

October 8, 2020 at 11:19 AM

You will get it for free when you reach level 21.. So I advice you to have patience with the hackers
djmello31 avatar

djmello31

October 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM

hiii

Autokade avatar

Autokade

October 8, 2020 at 04:18 PM

you will get less hackers

Tootiredtothink avatar

Tootiredtothink

October 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM

Prime is good get less cheaters but I didn't buy it i reached lvl 21 and got it don't know if it is less effective than buying one
dntdani avatar

dntdani

October 9, 2020 at 02:08 PM

you won't have cheaters (or...less cheaters). go for it
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

October 9, 2020 at 02:38 PM

Prime is good but I don't think that you should buy it as you can get it for free, I recommend you to play in the community browser servers to raise up your trust factor or just go in casual with ur friends and ask them for a commend because commendation actually helps in building your trust factor
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is prime worth it? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag