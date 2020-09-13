Rain

unranked rank iconc00lguy007: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
Best hostage map?

Prdi avatar

Prdi

September 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM

mannyyy avatar

mannyyy

September 14, 2020 at 06:34 PM

I think office is the best map with hostages
gengar4 avatar

gengar4

September 15, 2020 at 04:06 AM

office is the best hostage map in the game
Ezezez avatar

Ezezez

September 15, 2020 at 12:24 PM

No italy is the best hostages map noobs
peti_kleno avatar

peti_kleno

September 16, 2020 at 05:22 PM

I dont really like hostage maps but my personal favorite is Agency

immikolol avatar

immikolol

September 18, 2020 at 04:26 AM

Office :lying_face:
captfarrell avatar

captfarrell

September 22, 2020 at 08:48 PM

Italy brings back the good old memories from cs 1.6
jaqubekl avatar

jaqubekl

September 22, 2020 at 08:51 PM

this is for noobs!
hostage - tortured man by terrorist
best is office
shadowfighter_hellcasecom avatar

shadowfighter_hellcasecom

September 22, 2020 at 08:55 PM

ı think office
gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 05:28 PM

I like the office map
MoePlattur avatar

MoePlattur

November 9, 2020 at 09:39 PM

office for sure the others arnt that good imo
MoePlattur avatar

MoePlattur

November 9, 2020 at 09:39 PM

what are the other maps for hostage again?
Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:15 PM

Office is da best, nostalgic and OG
george_kont avatar

george_kont

November 12, 2020 at 08:22 PM

skardom avatar

skardom

November 14, 2020 at 04:59 PM

Dust 2
vlasta458 avatar

vlasta458

November 15, 2020 at 12:44 AM

i dont now because i like all maps
thromsty51 avatar

thromsty51

November 15, 2020 at 07:48 PM

vertigo. it is so trash it's like a hostage map.
animelover2 avatar

animelover2

November 16, 2020 at 06:04 PM

i love cs_assult and italy cause it bring back memories
rockets756 avatar

rockets756

November 18, 2020 at 02:58 AM

office for shure
_Jaeger avatar

_Jaeger

November 18, 2020 at 04:21 PM

Office is really fun for that
IIIICabazorroIIII avatar

IIIICabazorroIIII

November 20, 2020 at 02:54 PM

Office
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

November 20, 2020 at 02:58 PM

i like agency
fabe____pvprocom avatar

fabe____pvprocom

November 25, 2020 at 03:41 AM

Office
Ziro8000 avatar

Ziro8000

November 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM

Office is a cool map
