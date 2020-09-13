Is the anime good?

One Piece is great but will take you a few months to watch all the series
shen dedikonas amagam mogitynam
tu rame mamikonasac davayoleb
i like anime itself but i don't know what this game is like if i like playing anime
Lol the anime is sooo bad but this is normal it's made for kids!
It probably is since it's lasted for so long.
The anime is dope but if you want to spend half of your life there good luck
Yes! Its my favourite so far! Worth it
HXH/ if you watch this you will watch it ten more times