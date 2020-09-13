Rain

How to get to level 3 fast?

SnowbunnyXx avatar

SnowbunnyXx

September 13, 2020 at 05:18 AM

I played this for 4 days noe and I'm stuck at level 2 T_T
Gio_killed avatar

Gio_killed

September 13, 2020 at 05:27 AM

same here
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 13, 2020 at 05:32 AM

Jsem zaseknutý na úrovni 2 s 99% a na výlet se nemohu dostat na úroveň 3.
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 13, 2020 at 05:32 AM

I'm stuck at level 2 with 99% and I can't get to level 3 jeto a trip.
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 13, 2020 at 05:32 AM

I'm stuck at level 2 with 99% and I can't get to level 3 it's a trip.
raphael_miguel_ebua avatar

raphael_miguel_ebua

September 13, 2020 at 06:20 AM

zhdjejejdbdbrhr
LadyAngelik avatar

LadyAngelik

September 13, 2020 at 08:36 AM

I was in 62% and then suddenly it went to 2%! It pissed me off! why did this happen?
LadyAngelik avatar

LadyAngelik

September 13, 2020 at 08:36 AM

So now im trying to get to level three once again.
LadyAngelik avatar

LadyAngelik

September 13, 2020 at 08:36 AM

So how are ya all doing today?
moddthing avatar

moddthing

September 13, 2020 at 12:22 PM

so getting level 3 seems hard :/
muharrem383899 avatar

muharrem383899

September 13, 2020 at 02:49 PM

iyidir sen
Neuron1g avatar

Neuron1g

September 13, 2020 at 03:19 PM

Trying to get to level 3 as well. Just hope its actually possible and I'm not gonna get jebaited.
adjid_trafi avatar

adjid_trafi

September 13, 2020 at 03:20 PM

comment and post articles

nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 13, 2020 at 03:42 PM

Adjid : I'm at level 2 and 99% I don't get anything for writing and commenting so I can't jump to level 3
nitram1980cz avatar

nitram1980cz

September 13, 2020 at 03:44 PM

Strange I just jumped to level 3 and 1% ?? I don't understand it here anymore and I'll cough it up here I don't like reducing XP anymore
Goblinbaszo avatar

Goblinbaszo

September 14, 2020 at 12:46 AM

good question
Goblinbaszo avatar

Goblinbaszo

September 14, 2020 at 12:46 AM

i want to know that too
lt_clucher_csgofly avatar

lt_clucher_csgofly

September 14, 2020 at 12:47 AM

WELL THIS IS BULLSHIT
Kaka0wkwks avatar

Kaka0wkwks

September 14, 2020 at 12:52 AM

I want to tell this is bullshit
AnimeBoiFan avatar

AnimeBoiFan

September 14, 2020 at 01:05 AM

I have played this like 1 month and half and I'm still stuck at level 2! HOW IT THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?! -n-
AnimeBoiFan avatar

AnimeBoiFan

September 14, 2020 at 01:05 AM

This whole thing is a BIG BULLSHIT
PerfectGlitch avatar

PerfectGlitch

September 14, 2020 at 08:02 AM

idk I'm searching for solutions like u
muhammad_hashir1 avatar

muhammad_hashir1

September 14, 2020 at 03:37 PM

comment here
muhammad_hashir1 avatar

muhammad_hashir1

September 14, 2020 at 03:37 PM

to get to lvl 3
muhammad_hashir1 avatar

muhammad_hashir1

September 14, 2020 at 03:37 PM

comment and post articles
