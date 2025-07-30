What does a skin overlay mod do in Sims 4?

ClutchDrop86 It adds realistic textures like freckles, pores, or makeup shading directly over Sims’ skin.

I_Knight20 High quality overlays by creators like REIGN offer variation without replacing base skins.

Mag_geKnight They blend into body meshes and remain compatible with most clothing and CU hair.

HeadshotDro_ Using overlays alongside lighting mods like Luna helps them look natural in gameplay.

EpicKillz16 They require careful install order in the Mods folder to avoid conflicts.