It adds realistic textures like freckles, pores, or makeup shading directly over Sims’ skin.
High quality overlays by creators like REIGN offer variation without replacing base skins.
They blend into body meshes and remain compatible with most clothing and CU hair.
Using overlays alongside lighting mods like Luna helps them look natural in gameplay.
They require careful install order in the Mods folder to avoid conflicts.
Many players love them for more lifelike skin tones in storytelling screenshots.