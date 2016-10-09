blonwon
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao
One user received Gem20 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy
2 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconpkrnc: Astute Gentleman
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: PAY ME OUT YOU FUCKING BNASTARDS
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: 22.4.2025, 17:20:20RustClashpending$
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hi
unranked rank iconASIFA MANZOOR: hi
unranked rank iconjohn ben: hi
unranked rank icon郭嘉: hi
unranked rank iconjaimy kasoco: hi
3 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: er
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao a tutti
novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy
One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
Undermaster

Gra, czy warto?

MrTatarek avatar

MrTatarek

October 9, 2016 at 04:45 PM

warto w tą grę grać? Bo robię do niej zadanie i nie wiem czy warto
malgobozen avatar

malgobozen

October 14, 2016 at 06:21 PM

Mnie porwała, aż mi było przykro wracać na support. ;(
MrTatarek avatar

MrTatarek

October 14, 2016 at 06:25 PM

Zadanie już wykonałem - szybko poszło :)
hubertnowinski avatar

hubertnowinski

October 27, 2016 at 08:19 PM

opłaca się
Hixovick avatar

Hixovick

November 6, 2016 at 12:12 AM

Fajna gra, przypomina Dungeon Keepera.
CrystalMag12 avatar

CrystalMag12

November 9, 2016 at 07:43 PM

Polecam fajna
Kubecho avatar

Kubecho

November 16, 2016 at 02:04 AM

nigdy nawet nie słyszałem o tej grze :O ale DK uwielbiałem :)
Hyp3rr avatar

Hyp3rr

March 13, 2017 at 12:12 AM

spoczko gierka
Bieniek279 avatar

Bieniek279

April 5, 2017 at 10:12 AM

Warto, warto :)
panjan2007pl avatar

panjan2007pl

April 2, 2019 at 10:54 PM

nie wiem ale może
RYSIEKJESTPR0 avatar

RYSIEKJESTPR0

November 3, 2019 at 02:08 AM

Nie znam tej gry.
Duskigrajol avatar

Duskigrajol

November 3, 2019 at 04:01 PM

nie znam tej gry
madzika avatar

madzika

November 3, 2019 at 04:03 PM

A o co chodzi w tej grze?
MobileJoker avatar

MobileJoker

March 8, 2020 at 07:59 PM

Nudna ta gra jest bardzo
Cykwnos avatar

Cykwnos

March 25, 2020 at 06:30 AM

jasna sprawa ze nie
Ktostam12432423423 avatar

Ktostam12432423423

April 18, 2020 at 03:36 PM

Chyba warto ale nie wiem bo nie gram w tą grę
Gra, czy warto? - Undermaster Forum