Rain

Gem607

apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

que harian con 10000 robux

Animal322 avatar

Animal322

April 28, 2020 at 09:38 PM

yo me gastaría en todo
KanelSuprem07_XD avatar

KanelSuprem07_XD

April 28, 2020 at 09:39 PM

yo me compraria unas espadas de mil robux
Elprocir1424 avatar

Elprocir1424

April 28, 2020 at 09:40 PM

no gastaria nada pq no se que comprar v:
MattGamer784100a avatar

MattGamer784100a

April 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM

Me gustaria comprar demasiadas cosas del catalogo, desde ropa hasta animaciones.
ffhhr566 avatar

ffhhr566

April 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

me compraria todo lo de adopt me
ffhhr566 avatar

ffhhr566

April 28, 2020 at 10:13 PM

muy buen articulo:sunglasses:
xddddddddddddddddd2 avatar

xddddddddddddddddd2

April 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM

yo me compraria ropa animaciones etc
foryoureyesonly avatar

foryoureyesonly

April 28, 2020 at 10:19 PM

Me compraría un pack de animaciones, pelo, ropa, alas, accesorios y lo que me queda lo gastaría en gamepasses.
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM

me comprare un pase vip en mi juego faborito y un mogollon de ropa :v
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

y hay si no se que mas depronto en mas pases o en objetos asi de juegos :v
juanpiiii avatar

juanpiiii

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

YO me compraria el vip de KAt es ke me gusta el juegolg
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

y nada mas jsjsjsjjs :v
juanpiiii avatar

juanpiiii

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

IGUAL TENGO QUE LLEGAR A NIVEL 3 PARA GANAR ROBUS

sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:23 PM

pero ese es un sueño cque nunca tendre ;__;
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM

pero bueno nada se vale soñar :b
sarmintopro avatar

sarmintopro

April 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM

ademas con 100 tambien seria felis :VVV
Launicornio avatar

Launicornio

April 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM

ropa pases de juegos animaciones y me haria un grupo para regalar robux a mis amigos
Leonelx1 avatar

Leonelx1

April 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM

gastarlos en el catalago
LightGames avatar

LightGames

April 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Nada amigo porque ya me compre todo lo que deseaba xD pero si decias 1M seria un dominius C:
xxemelyxx avatar

xxemelyxx

April 28, 2020 at 11:06 PM

pues aria muchas cosas en el juego de roblox con esos rubux me compraria todo lo que me gusta
Capytan12 avatar

Capytan12

April 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM

gastarlos :^
GhostlyBrownie avatar

GhostlyBrownie

April 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM

Pus me compraria ropa para cambiarle por fin la apariencia a mi avatar
Estoyloko avatar

Estoyloko

April 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM

gastarlos que mas xd
SirYilong avatar

SirYilong

April 28, 2020 at 11:22 PM

Comprarlo en todo

UTLOVER avatar

UTLOVER

April 29, 2020 at 01:01 AM

me compraria un emoticono que se llama Dizzy y tambien pases de juego de Lets party
kkdvktaptc avatar

kkdvktaptc

April 29, 2020 at 01:10 AM

en gamepasses porque ropa ya tengo
santielgamer42 avatar

santielgamer42

April 29, 2020 at 01:21 AM

me personaliso el skyn a un gran nivel y tambien compraria un monton de game pass de los juegos que quiero
marcus2005 avatar

marcus2005

April 29, 2020 at 01:32 AM

para comprar ropa, objetos, y gamepasses xd
ItsTheRockStar avatar

ItsTheRockStar

April 29, 2020 at 01:40 AM

personalizaria mas mi avatar y me compraria algun gamepass

Grace_Greis avatar

Grace_Greis

April 29, 2020 at 01:42 AM

me compraria todo lo que queria :D
Glays_XD avatar

Glays_XD

April 29, 2020 at 01:42 AM

Si es muy bueno todo pero yo daria
Grace_Greis avatar

Grace_Greis

April 29, 2020 at 01:43 AM

y lo que quiero es ropa, comprar servers vip, comprar juegos, etc :D
ElCloroxViviente_156 avatar

ElCloroxViviente_156

April 29, 2020 at 01:43 AM

Yo me compraria todo ROBLOX XD
megafacu avatar

megafacu

April 29, 2020 at 02:00 AM

compro un grupo para mi canal de yt,me compro ropa y todo lo que quiero y donó algunos a mis suscriptores :3
jhampier156 avatar

jhampier156

April 29, 2020 at 02:05 AM

yo me compraria todo roblox sies k tengo tanto robux
lilchaico1 avatar

lilchaico1

April 29, 2020 at 02:07 AM

me compraria ropa,haria un grupo, compraria el blox y el liberty, y compraria objetos exclusivos
fckcupido avatar

fckcupido

April 29, 2020 at 02:08 AM

comprarme gamepases para bloxburg y ropa ahre
sasuketaka avatar

sasuketaka

April 29, 2020 at 02:10 AM

muchas cosas haria yo con eso pero bueno no los puedo nombrar son muchas

juanesitogomis avatar

juanesitogomis

April 29, 2020 at 02:14 AM

gastar en vip y ropa
MisterD456 avatar

MisterD456

April 29, 2020 at 02:20 AM

Comprar todo lo de adopt me ya que ese juego me encanta
12

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy