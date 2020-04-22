The game is old.

Rain

unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: El juego que se llama atrapa huevo me dice que suba niveles que son 500 pero cuando entro solo se puede subir la cantidad de huevos que puedes atrapar
unranked rank iconskrt: VIBE emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconData_2045: hi !!!
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Back to Piano Tiles 2

The game is old.

hartzell_calina avatar

hartzell_calina

April 22, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Been playing it for years. Have seen a lot of copycats.
2788Guy avatar

2788Guy

April 22, 2020 at 06:35 PM

yeah theres a lot of copycats
Tab1358 avatar

Tab1358

April 23, 2020 at 07:13 AM

so many copycat that i dont know which one is the first 1 like i dont get it just WHY
ZoiderMax avatar

ZoiderMax

April 23, 2020 at 08:47 AM

I love the original one but there are so many copycats that make me confused about which one is original
hardscore12 avatar

hardscore12

April 23, 2020 at 09:52 AM

Juego bastante adictivo
Plagur avatar

Plagur

April 23, 2020 at 01:51 PM

Real old ggcfv
Anonymous1587590703 avatar

Anonymous1587590703

April 23, 2020 at 05:29 PM

alot oOOOF copycat
animalbffchoco avatar

animalbffchoco

April 23, 2020 at 05:44 PM

I know right, there are so many app's that are practically the same thing

ihorvoloshin5 avatar

ihorvoloshin5

April 23, 2020 at 09:19 PM

o many copycat that i dont know which one is the first 1 like i dont get it just WHY



Bunnysocute4093 avatar

Bunnysocute4093

April 25, 2020 at 12:32 PM

Yeah it's very old and there have been a lot of copycats of the game
nevamarto avatar

nevamarto

April 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM

I M VERY EXITED TO LEVEL UP
nevamarto avatar

nevamarto

April 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM

HHEHEHEHEEHEHEHEHEHEHEEHEHEE


fabian12534 avatar

fabian12534

April 25, 2020 at 11:16 PM

it is old but is still good because i think there are adding some new songs
mikikin135 avatar

mikikin135

April 26, 2020 at 11:36 PM

it is old but piano tiles is copycat it self cause there were similar games to it... btw anime tiles are much better for weebs like meh :D
CyanNotBonGaming avatar

CyanNotBonGaming

April 27, 2020 at 10:07 AM

yep the game is very old
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

April 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM

Yes its old but its good.. I like this app
henrelion avatar

henrelion

April 30, 2020 at 12:26 AM

very addictive but still many copies
