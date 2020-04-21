Rate Fortnite

graphics: 9/10 controle: 7/10 eauqlity: 3/10 security: 8/10
who else thinks the game is accually really dead?
i wanted to play for ite but my father strongly refused coz j think he reads news about kids beat parent for turning off wifi lel i think so bit ik nkt entirely sure
i love this game but i new player sad
-10/10 yes this is how bad i am and how bad i think it is
0/10, became boring game and cool in any rate, it has too much colors, ugly noises and annoying movement
csgo is been here for like 8 years and its still better than fortnite
its embarrassing to me when a see a friend who plays csgo
CSGO even if i had to buy it i would thats how worth it it is
класная графика обожаю эту игру