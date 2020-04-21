Rate Fortnite

ZmrzlinamUwU 5/10 :ppppppp0ppppppppp

nitaki_nagachiro 7/10 becuse yeah

Dunnow 6/10 It's just ok

metafusion 1/10 its suck

iAcksu 1/10 its repetitive

khalil_khalil1 graphics: 9/10 controle: 7/10 eauqlity: 3/10 security: 8/10

DEADWEND 5/10 bence

bobmoses who else thinks the game is accually really dead?

kirby2 7/10, its fine

EXOChronicle i wanted to play for ite but my father strongly refused coz j think he reads news about kids beat parent for turning off wifi lel i think so bit ik nkt entirely sure

ekbator2 8/10 is so hard and good

Kalnik69 0/10 just sucks

Farmer_855 7/10 It's an ok game

Mastara 0/10 it sucks

Bokunokiller099 i love this game but i new player sad

poooiko1 -10/10 yes this is how bad i am and how bad i think it is

Adamuliok 0/10, became boring game and cool in any rate, it has too much colors, ugly noises and annoying movement

CallMeBoltTrading movee on to csgo already

CallMeBoltTrading csgo is been here for like 8 years and its still better than fortnite

CallMeBoltTrading its embarrassing to me when a see a friend who plays csgo

CallMeBoltTrading sorry who plays fortnite

CallMeBoltTrading CSGO even if i had to buy it i would thats how worth it it is

youkyen782 класная графика обожаю эту игру

GTixGirl 7/10 I mean its fine



