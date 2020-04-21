Rate Fortnite

Rain

ZmrzlinamUwU avatar

ZmrzlinamUwU

April 21, 2020 at 08:12 PM

5/10 :ppppppp0ppppppppp
nitaki_nagachiro avatar

nitaki_nagachiro

April 21, 2020 at 08:56 PM

7/10 becuse yeah
Dunnow avatar

Dunnow

April 21, 2020 at 09:06 PM

6/10 It's just ok
metafusion avatar

metafusion

April 21, 2020 at 09:12 PM

1/10 its suck
iAcksu avatar

iAcksu

April 22, 2020 at 12:45 AM

1/10 its repetitive
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

April 22, 2020 at 01:20 AM

graphics: 9/10 controle: 7/10 eauqlity: 3/10 security: 8/10
DEADWEND avatar

DEADWEND

April 22, 2020 at 01:37 AM

5/10 bence
bobmoses avatar

bobmoses

April 22, 2020 at 01:40 AM

who else thinks the game is accually really dead?
kirby2 avatar

kirby2

April 22, 2020 at 02:34 AM

7/10, its fine
EXOChronicle avatar

EXOChronicle

April 22, 2020 at 07:47 AM

i wanted to play for ite but my father strongly refused coz j think he reads news about kids beat parent for turning off wifi lel i think so bit ik nkt entirely sure
ekbator2 avatar

ekbator2

April 22, 2020 at 10:47 AM

8/10 is so hard and good
Kalnik69 avatar

Kalnik69

April 22, 2020 at 10:51 AM

0/10 just sucks
Farmer_855 avatar

Farmer_855

April 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM

7/10 It's an ok game
Mastara avatar

Mastara

April 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM

0/10 it sucks
Bokunokiller099 avatar

Bokunokiller099

April 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM

i love this game but i new player sad
poooiko1 avatar

poooiko1

April 22, 2020 at 12:04 PM

-10/10 yes this is how bad i am and how bad i think it is
Adamuliok avatar

Adamuliok

April 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM

0/10, became boring game and cool in any rate, it has too much colors, ugly noises and annoying movement
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM

movee on to csgo already
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM

csgo is been here for like 8 years and its still better than fortnite
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM

its embarrassing to me when a see a friend who plays csgo
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM

sorry who plays fortnite
CallMeBoltTrading avatar

CallMeBoltTrading

April 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM

CSGO even if i had to buy it i would thats how worth it it is
youkyen782 avatar

youkyen782

April 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM

класная графика обожаю эту игру
GTixGirl avatar

GTixGirl

April 22, 2020 at 04:17 PM

7/10 I mean its fine

miltgamer178 avatar

miltgamer178

April 23, 2020 at 01:05 AM

fortnite 7/10
