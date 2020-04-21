Rain

how to download minecraft free

imadplayz avatar

imadplayz

April 21, 2020 at 05:14 PM

if u wanna ply mc then download t launcher then u can ply mc but the bad thing is u cant ply server
RandomStuffMaker avatar

RandomStuffMaker

April 21, 2020 at 06:38 PM

You can actually. Just make a free server in aternos(search in google) then allow cracked versions. If you ever need help just send me a message in Facebook Hagen Hansen(prof pic is none)
NahidAzpro avatar

NahidAzpro

January 24, 2021 at 02:43 PM

I want minecraft java edition key in free hwo help me this about
bacbinhha avatar

bacbinhha

January 24, 2021 at 04:09 PM

Viclee avatar

Viclee

January 24, 2021 at 04:20 PM

Türkçe destek olsa çok iyi olur
Mironarwin avatar

Mironarwin

January 24, 2021 at 04:55 PM

If You want to play minecraft for free, download Tlauncher from https://tlauncher.org/en/.
Sitanikerdis avatar

Sitanikerdis

January 24, 2021 at 05:57 PM

You can download Minecraft for free but have to pay to play full version.
hologen avatar

hologen

January 24, 2021 at 06:05 PM

on pc you can downoload from tlauncher
Sitanikerdis avatar

Sitanikerdis

January 24, 2021 at 06:07 PM

Minecraft is free to download but you have to pay to play the full game.
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

January 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM

i thought minecraft is payed game
progamerz147 avatar

progamerz147

January 24, 2021 at 11:54 PM

Just buy it if you want it (or save soul gems and get it here), it's the safest way you can download the game. I don't recommend downloading in sites other than the original one, it may contain some virus that will put your private informations in danger. If you really want to download it for free then do it, I won't stop you but don't say I didn't warn you.
kocickayt avatar

kocickayt

January 25, 2021 at 12:53 AM

buy it, or use TLouncher or use Gamehag
Pow_ avatar

Pow_

January 25, 2021 at 01:03 AM

Tlauncher is best one, it has its own version where you can use your skin etc
intol06 avatar

intol06

January 25, 2021 at 01:59 AM

xp kasıyorum beni takmayın

otakuhoodism avatar

otakuhoodism

January 25, 2021 at 03:29 AM

some people have said this but the best you can get is Tlauncher but you will only be able to play cracked servers not actual minecraft and if you really want to play minecraft that bad then buy it you can't just get it for free.
renzoyacat28 avatar

renzoyacat28

January 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM

Daerske avatar

Daerske

January 29, 2021 at 08:15 AM

Buy the game. An illegitimate copy may allow you to gauge if you find enough replayability or enjoy it enough to buy, but ultimately buying it is the safest thing to do.
When Notch owned Minecraft, he didnt care too much about pirated copies b/c it increased sales--which, ironically, tends to be common outcome with online piracy--but since Notch hasnt own MC in a long while, definitely no longer applies.
Should look into Terraria as well imo. $10 on steam regular price last I checked.
MihaiRogoRMF1 avatar

MihaiRogoRMF1

January 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM

bobpoint avatar

bobpoint

January 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM

no safe way for sure just buy it
hologen avatar

hologen

January 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM

on pc or phone
hologen avatar

hologen

January 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM

on pc tlauncher is
ALV_GAME avatar

ALV_GAME

January 29, 2021 at 01:02 PM

bruh
olinoalund2002 avatar

olinoalund2002

January 29, 2021 at 09:18 PM

that sounds cool
Swebbu avatar

Swebbu

January 31, 2021 at 03:13 AM

MInecraft Is Free Only In DEMOS.. All the other free versions are pirated and illegal.
KunissaClaridge avatar

KunissaClaridge

January 31, 2021 at 12:15 PM

I often see people who, in any field, in any activity they do, try to get the most out of it, including Flavor.
