How long will it take to verify my game task ?

I finished my first task in War Thunder 10 hours ago but there's no notification about that yet
hi @wnllixiao, once you have completed the task and uploaded the screenshot you will have to wait a period of 48 hr for the support people to verify it, once the task has been accepted the gems will be deposited in your account , regards.
It depending if they have alot of requests.
If they are not busy then probably they will look at t quicker.
Gamehag does everything as quick as they can.
Have a good day. Be patient!
Depends, some games get accept withing 3-35 minutes through a automated system, but other games require manual approval, taking several hours or longer.
mine longest accepting times is about an hour soo just wait
that depends on activity at the website