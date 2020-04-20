How long will it take to verify my game task ?

wnllixiao I finished my first task in War Thunder 10 hours ago but there's no notification about that yet

CatchKe 1 day usually

jvllyan1 hi @wnllixiao, once you have completed the task and uploaded the screenshot you will have to wait a period of 48 hr for the support people to verify it, once the task has been accepted the gems will be deposited in your account , regards.

yournormalgamedev Mine took 3d to look at.

yournormalgamedev It depending if they have alot of requests.

yournormalgamedev If they are not busy then probably they will look at t quicker.

yournormalgamedev Gamehag does everything as quick as they can.

yournormalgamedev I hope this helped.

yournormalgamedev Have a good day. Be patient!

zipped thanks this helped





Oliver25 Depends, some games get accept withing 3-35 minutes through a automated system, but other games require manual approval, taking several hours or longer.

HornyPolice mine longest accepting times is about an hour soo just wait

Lielie25 that depends on activity at the website

Pentelew2 often 72 houra

Pentelew2 72 hours*. it takes.

cadymehmet naber gençler iyimiyük



