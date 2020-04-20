Rain

How long will it take to verify my game task ?

wnllixiao avatar

wnllixiao

April 20, 2020 at 07:22 PM

I finished my first task in War Thunder 10 hours ago but there's no notification about that yet
CatchKe avatar

CatchKe

April 20, 2020 at 09:00 PM

1 day usually
jvllyan1 avatar

jvllyan1

April 21, 2020 at 02:06 AM

hi @wnllixiao, once you have completed the task and uploaded the screenshot you will have to wait a period of 48 hr for the support people to verify it, once the task has been accepted the gems will be deposited in your account , regards.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:09 AM

Mine took 3d to look at.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:09 AM

It depending if they have alot of requests.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:09 AM

If they are not busy then probably they will look at t quicker.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:10 AM

Gamehag does everything as quick as they can.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:10 AM

I hope this helped.
yournormalgamedev avatar

yournormalgamedev

April 21, 2020 at 02:10 AM

Have a good day. Be patient!
zipped avatar

zipped

October 6, 2020 at 03:17 AM

thanks this helped

Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 8, 2020 at 03:29 PM

Depends, some games get accept withing 3-35 minutes through a automated system, but other games require manual approval, taking several hours or longer.
HornyPolice avatar

HornyPolice

October 8, 2020 at 06:52 PM

mine longest accepting times is about an hour soo just wait
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 8, 2020 at 06:57 PM

that depends on activity at the website
Pentelew2 avatar

Pentelew2

October 8, 2020 at 08:46 PM

often 72 houra
Pentelew2 avatar

Pentelew2

October 8, 2020 at 08:46 PM

72 hours*. it takes.
cadymehmet avatar

cadymehmet

October 9, 2020 at 04:16 PM

naber gençler iyimiyük

qadftrewfg avatar

qadftrewfg

October 9, 2020 at 04:30 PM

it takes 72 hours
