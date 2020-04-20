What's a game you'd recommend that has a good story?

It can be a long or a short game, doesn't matter.I'll start by saying that The Solus Project has a pretty interesting story
Far Cry 3 and 4 defenietly
diablo 1 and 2. 3 and 4 arent that good but 1 is ok and 2 is the best in my opinon
diablo 1 і 2. 3 і 4 не дуже добре, але 1 - це нормально, і 2 - це найкраще на мій погляд
diablo 1 і 2. 3 і 4 не дуже добре, але 1 - це нормально, і 2 - це найкраще на мій погляд
I'd say Deponia has one of the best stories and characters
I would say the first fable game but the stories for all 3 are pretty good and they all connect to each other.
soma, excellent story and gameplay.
Borderland series: 1 and 2, possibly 3 haven't played it yet, has an interesting story and gameplay overall and is especially fun playing co-op.