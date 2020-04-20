Rain

Gem176

unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
What's a game you'd recommend that has a good story?

gemoxo4385 avatar

gemoxo4385

April 20, 2020 at 07:09 PM

It can be a long or a short game, doesn't matter.I'll start by saying that The Solus Project has a pretty interesting story
CatchKe avatar

CatchKe

April 20, 2020 at 09:05 PM

Far Cry 3 and 4 defenietly
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 20, 2020 at 09:10 PM

Subnautica
sebyboi9000 avatar

sebyboi9000

April 20, 2020 at 09:13 PM

diablo 1 and 2. 3 and 4 arent that good but 1 is ok and 2 is the best in my opinon
qwe98reyu avatar

qwe98reyu

April 20, 2020 at 09:16 PM

qwe98reyu avatar

qwe98reyu

April 20, 2020 at 09:40 PM

Evraaa avatar

Evraaa

April 20, 2020 at 09:42 PM

all far cry games
supertall05 avatar

supertall05

April 20, 2020 at 09:45 PM

undertale
LordScar2005 avatar

LordScar2005

April 20, 2020 at 09:46 PM

I'd say Deponia has one of the best stories and characters
Frostyferelden avatar

Frostyferelden

April 21, 2020 at 02:50 AM

I would say the first fable game but the stories for all 3 are pretty good and they all connect to each other.
idefixxo avatar

idefixxo

April 21, 2020 at 03:00 AM

soma, excellent story and gameplay.
SoggyPancakes avatar

SoggyPancakes

April 21, 2020 at 03:15 AM

hollow knight
coleriztas avatar

coleriztas

April 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM

Borderland series: 1 and 2, possibly 3 haven't played it yet, has an interesting story and gameplay overall and is especially fun playing co-op.
