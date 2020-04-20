What's a game you'd recommend that has a good story?

gemoxo4385 It can be a long or a short game, doesn't matter.I'll start by saying that The Solus Project has a pretty interesting story

CatchKe Far Cry 3 and 4 defenietly

Kristijankica06 Subnautica

sebyboi9000 diablo 1 and 2. 3 and 4 arent that good but 1 is ok and 2 is the best in my opinon

qwe98reyu diablo 1 і 2. 3 і 4 не дуже добре, але 1 - це нормально, і 2 - це найкраще на мій погляд

qwe98reyu diablo 1 і 2. 3 і 4 не дуже добре, але 1 - це нормально, і 2 - це найкраще на мій погляд

Evraaa all far cry games

supertall05 undertale

LordScar2005 I'd say Deponia has one of the best stories and characters



Frostyferelden I would say the first fable game but the stories for all 3 are pretty good and they all connect to each other.

idefixxo soma, excellent story and gameplay.

SoggyPancakes hollow knight